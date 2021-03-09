 

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 10:45  |  48   |   |   

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 9 March 2021 at  11:45 a.m.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the “Company”) was held on 9 March 2021 at 10 a.m. in Vantaa.

In order to implement the comprehensive financing arrangement described in the stock exchange release announced by the Company on 16 February 2021 (the ”Financing Arrangement”), the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue and a directed share issue relating to the Financing Arrangement.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue based on which a maximum of 25 298 205 new shares may be issued at a subscription price of EUR 0.20 per share. The authorization for the rights issue is valid until 31 December 2021. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors. Each share entitles the holder to subscribe for three new shares.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on a directed share issue

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a directed share issue based on which a maximum of 35 000 000 new shares may be issued. The shares will be offered in deviation from the Company’s shareholder’ pre-emptive subscription right to be subscribed for by Inission AB (publ) (“Inission”) and Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy at a subscription price of EUR 0.2 per share. The authorisation for the directed share issue is valid until 31 December 2021. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.

Enedo announced on 8 March 2021 that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Inission a permanent exemption in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 26 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from the mandatory obligation to launch a tender offer. The exemption requires that the arrangement is supported at the Extraordinary General Meeting by shareholders independent thereof representing at least two thirds of the votes given.

All votes given in the meeting were given in favour of the proposal of the Board of Directors and the exemption.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available at the Company’s website as of 23 March 2021 at the latest.

ENEDO PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information please contact CEO Mr. Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s net sales was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 9 March 2021 at  11:45 a.m. Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the “Company”) was held on 9 March 2021 at 10 a.m. in Vantaa. In order to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David ...
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...