Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the “Company”) was held on 9 March 2021 at 10 a.m. in Vantaa.

In order to implement the comprehensive financing arrangement described in the stock exchange release announced by the Company on 16 February 2021 (the ”Financing Arrangement”), the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue and a directed share issue relating to the Financing Arrangement.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a rights issue based on which a maximum of 25 298 205 new shares may be issued at a subscription price of EUR 0.20 per share. The authorization for the rights issue is valid until 31 December 2021. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors. Each share entitles the holder to subscribe for three new shares.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on a directed share issue

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on a directed share issue based on which a maximum of 35 000 000 new shares may be issued. The shares will be offered in deviation from the Company’s shareholder’ pre-emptive subscription right to be subscribed for by Inission AB (publ) (“Inission”) and Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy at a subscription price of EUR 0.2 per share. The authorisation for the directed share issue is valid until 31 December 2021. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.

Enedo announced on 8 March 2021 that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted Inission a permanent exemption in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 26 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from the mandatory obligation to launch a tender offer. The exemption requires that the arrangement is supported at the Extraordinary General Meeting by shareholders independent thereof representing at least two thirds of the votes given.

All votes given in the meeting were given in favour of the proposal of the Board of Directors and the exemption.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available at the Company’s website as of 23 March 2021 at the latest.

In 2020 the group's net sales was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group's head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.