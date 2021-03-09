 

Iceland Seafood International hf Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021- Final Proposals and Agenda

The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be webcasted live, a link will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts. Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website.  

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2021 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website:  http://www.icelandseafood.com/Press/Annual-General-Meeting-18-March-20 ...

