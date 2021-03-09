 

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 published

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2021 AT 10.00 A.M. EET, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT


Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 published

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or Company) Annual Report 2020 has been published in Finnish and English on website www.omasp.fi/investors. The Annual Report 2020 contains the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements.

The company has also published the Corporate Governance Statement, the Capital and Risk Management Report, the Remuneration Report and the Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2020. All documents are available attached to the stock exchange release and on the company's website in Finnish and English.

OmaSp’s Corporate Governance Statement 2020 is published at www.omasp.fi > Investors > Corporate governance. OmaSp's Remuneration Report 2020 is published at www.omasp.fi > Investors > Remuneration. OmaSp's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020 will be published at www.omasp.fi > Investors > Corporate responsibility.


OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc
08.02.21
Oma Savings Bank Plc's Financial Statements Release 1 January - 31 December 2020: Rapid growth of the business continued and the profit rose to a new record level