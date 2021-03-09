 

Continuation of the business combination project between Pixium Vision et Second Sight Medical Products

Paris, France, March 09, 2021 – Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641) announces that the business combination with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (« Second Sight ») (Nasdaq: EYES) continues under the terms announced to the market on January 6, 2021.

The company is working with Second Sight to satisfy the closing conditions to the combination, which is currently anticipated to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, the President of the Paris Commercial Court has appointed, by order dated January 18, 2021, Mr. Olivier Péronnet and Mr. Gilles de Courcel as contribution appraiser, whose conclusions will be made available to the Pixium Vision’s shareholders.

As a reminder, the completion of the transaction is notably subject to the following conditions precedent:

  • Closing of the $25 million financing to be raised
     
  • Approval of the transaction by each of Pixium Vision and Second Sight shareholders
     
  • Clearance from the French Minister for the Economy under the foreign direct investment screening mechanism

             
All documentation relating to the transaction is available on the company’s website (www.pixium-vision.com). Second Sight’s financial communication is also available on its website (http://investors.secondsight.com/press-releases).

* * *

Pixium Vision also announces that it has issued a new tranche of Warrants for a nominal amount of 1.0 million euros corresponding to 100 Warrants, at the request of European Select Growth Opportunities Fund (“ESGO”), a US-based investor specialized in the healthcare sector, to exercise 100 Notes for Issuance out of the remaining 500 Notes for Issuance.

This announcement is made in accordance with the terms of the agreement with ESGO relating to a financing for a maximum nominal amount of 10,000,000 euros over a period of 30 months announced on November 6, 20191. In the context of this agreement, the Company issued, on February 18, 20202, 875 Notes for Issuance of a maximum number of 875 Warrants representing a maximum nominal amount of 8,750,000 euros in the event of exercise of all the Notes for Issuance. Four tranches with a nominal value of 1,250,000 euros were issued respectively in November 2019, February 2020, May 2020 and January 2021. After drawing down the new tranche of 1.0 million euros, the number of outstanding Notes for Issuance is 400, allowing for the issuance of a maximum number of 400 Warrants representing a maximum nominal amount of 4,000,000 euros in the event of exercise of all of the Notes for Issuance3.

Community

