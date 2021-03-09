 

Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence at SEMICON China 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 09:05  |  20   |   |   

TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Under the new theme, “Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.”, Advantest will showcase its technology leadership by exhibiting more than a dozen test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G and ADAS/autonomous driving.

Product Displays
In Advantest booth #4431 in Hall N4, a wide variety of test solutions and services will be featured through product demonstrations and digital graphic presentations including:

  • NEW: V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class
  • NEW: three modules to enhance T2000 platform capabilities ‒ the 4.8GICAP CMOS image capture module, the 500MDM digital module and the DPS32A power supply module
  • NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions, the state-of-the-art, cloud-based data analytics ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data, and providing easy access to cloud-based applications and infrastructure
  • NEW: H5620 high-productivity memory tester that integrates burn-in and memory-cell test functions in one system
  • NEW: TS9001 terahertz analysis system for measuring IC mold thickness and the wiring quality of IC packages and printed circuit boards
  • V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz
  • Highly flexible T5830ES engineering station, whose Tester-per-Site design enables it to conduct testing across a wide range of flash memory devices
  • T5503HS2 test system for ultra-high-speed memory ICs including next-generation LP-DDR5 and DDR5 devices
  • B6700 product family of burn-in memory testers
  • MPT3000 series test system that combines thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4
  • SoC system-level test solutions from Advantest Test Solutions (ATS)
  • E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM for measuring next-generation photomasks
  • Smart test cell solutions for factory automation including data traceability and predictive maintenance
  • Advantest CONNECT+ that provides fast and hassle-free online support

Company experts will be on site to answer attendees’ questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence at SEMICON China 2021 TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David ...
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Advantest Announces Transition of VOICE 2021 Developer Conference to a Virtual Platform Over Health and Safety Concerns