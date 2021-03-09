Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence at SEMICON China 2021

TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).



Under the new theme, “Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.”, Advantest will showcase its technology leadership by exhibiting more than a dozen test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G and ADAS/autonomous driving.