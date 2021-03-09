Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence at SEMICON China 2021
TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON
China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).
Under the new theme, “Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.”, Advantest will showcase its technology leadership by exhibiting more than a dozen test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G and ADAS/autonomous driving.
Product Displays
In Advantest booth #4431 in Hall N4, a wide variety of test solutions and services will be featured through product demonstrations and digital graphic presentations including:
- NEW: V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class
- NEW: three modules to enhance T2000 platform capabilities ‒ the 4.8GICAP CMOS image capture module, the 500MDM digital module and the DPS32A power supply module
- NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions, the state-of-the-art, cloud-based data analytics ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data, and providing easy access to cloud-based applications and infrastructure
- NEW: H5620 high-productivity memory tester that integrates burn-in and memory-cell test functions in one system
- NEW: TS9001 terahertz analysis system for measuring IC mold thickness and the wiring quality of IC packages and printed circuit boards
- V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz
- Highly flexible T5830ES engineering station, whose Tester-per-Site design enables it to conduct testing across a wide range of flash memory devices
- T5503HS2 test system for ultra-high-speed memory ICs including next-generation LP-DDR5 and DDR5 devices
- B6700 product family of burn-in memory testers
- MPT3000 series test system that combines thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4
- SoC system-level test solutions from Advantest Test Solutions (ATS)
- E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM for measuring next-generation photomasks
- Smart test cell solutions for factory automation including data traceability and predictive maintenance
- Advantest CONNECT+ that provides fast and hassle-free online support
Company experts will be on site to answer attendees’ questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.
