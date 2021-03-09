 

ALSTOM SA Alstom to supply double-decker trains for regional transport in Lower Saxony in Germany

In a contract worth nearly €760 million, LNVG will receive 34 modern Coradia Stream High Capacity trainsets

9 March 2021 – Alstom has been selected to supply 34 Coradia Stream High Capacity double-decker EMU trains to Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) in Germany. In addition to the delivery of the trains, the contract with a total value of around €760 million also includes the maintenance of the vehicles for 30 years.

As of December 2024, the trains will be in service in the so-called Expresskreuz Bremen/Niedersachsen (EBN), which connects Bremen, Hanover, Oldenburg, Wilhelmshaven, Norddeich-Mole, Osnabrück and Bremerhaven.

Müslüm Yakisan, President of the Alstom DACH region emphasizes: “I am very pleased about the decision of the State of Lower Saxony and LNVG to set an example for sustainable mobility and climate protection with our Coradia Stream. Our modern double-decker train for LNVG is an ideal combination of innovation and passenger comfort.” The order is also an important signal for value creation in the region. Alstom has been contracted to maintain the trains for 30 years, which includes a guarantee for spare parts at all times. “We are building our own service center especially for this order and will thus set an example with regard to environmental protection and energy efficiency.”

The Coradia Stream High Capacity double-decker electric multiple unit train has a modular design and is characterized by variable seating capacities in addition to passenger comfort. The 34 new double-decker trains ordered by LNVG consist of four vehicle units - two driving cars and two center cars each. In addition, 18 more center cars will be delivered to extend the trains to up to six units, depending on passenger volume. In total, the order amounts to 154 vehicle units (68 driving trailers and 86 middle coaches).

The combination of single and double-deck coaches is the hallmark of the Coradia Stream High Capacity. In this way, an optimum is achieved in terms of accessibility, capacity and flexibility. The Coradia Stream High Capacity offers the most comfortable access for passengers with reduced mobility thanks to ramp-free access in the middle carriages. Standardization on the one hand and individual customer solutions, such as expandable bicycle compartments or multi-generation areas on the other, enable a future-oriented vehicle concept. Passengers benefit from an impressive travel experience in the Coradia Stream High Capacity, whether on short or longer journeys.

About Alstom    
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com
¹ unaudited proforma. 		 
 
Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Stefan BRAUSSE – Phone: +49 (0)1 63 77 36 705

stefan.brausse@alstomgroup.com

 

 

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

Attachment




