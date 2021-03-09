IHS Markit to Launch Global Carbon Credit Meta-Registry

As part of this launch, the Carbon Meta-Registry Advisory Board has been formed with leading experts from the public and private sectors and NGOs. The Advisory Board is tasked to ensure the IHS Markit Meta-Registry delivers on its objectives and meets the wider industry needs. The Advisory Board at launch includes representatives from:

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced its intention to launch the first global meta-registry aimed at providing transparency and efficient tracking, accounting and trade lifecycle management of carbon credits.

Programs/Standards: Global Carbon Council, Gold Standard, REDD.plus, UK Woodland Carbon Code and Verra

NGOs/Industry associations: Conservation International, Environmental Defense Fund and the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

Private sector: Bank of America, Bluesource, CBL Markets, Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Hartree Partners, Microsoft and Temasek

The World Bank will participate on the Advisory Board as an observer. The Meta-Registry complements the World Bank's Climate Warehouse initiative to create a public infrastructure for tracking and reporting of carbon assets.

Leveraging distributed ledger technology, the IHS Markit Meta-Registry is designed to seamlessly connect independent carbon markets and registry systems around the world, reducing the risk that credits are counted or claimed twice in different markets or programs. The IHS Markit Meta-Registry will provide a global online ledger enabling access to information on projects and credits across jurisdictions, programs and standards.

“Carbon markets are a vital mechanism that allow companies and countries to meet their net-zero emissions commitments”, said Kathy Benini, head of Environmental Solutions, IHS Markit. “A global meta-registry provides critical infrastructure for this rapidly developing marketplace. We believe this Meta-Registry will underpin the global carbon markets; it will provide clarity and accountability for participants, increase liquidity and transparency and strengthen all-important trust in these markets.”

“We have seen growing interest in solutions to enable carbon credit markets to scale, as evidenced by the Task Force for Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets and the World Bank’s Climate Warehouse initiative”, said Dirk Forrister, president and chief executive officer, International Emissions Trading Association and Meta-Registry Advisory Board member.