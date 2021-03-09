 

Leading mobility platform FREE NOW and micro-mobility provider TIER announce strategic partnership across Europe

Hamburg/Berlin (ots) - TIER e-scooter and e-moped services will be integrated
into the FREE NOW app

- Micro-mobility provider TIER will make all its electric scooters and mopeds
available in Germany and France in the FREE NOW app. Both companies are eager to
increase the scope in the future.

- From April 2021 onwards, the partnership will start with the launch in eight
German cities followed by France shortly afterwards. Further cities across
Europe will be launched throughout the summer.

FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-mobility platform, and TIER, Europe's leading
provider of micro-mobility with a mission to change mobility for good, announced
today that they have signed a strategic partnership. From April onwards, TIER
e-scooters and e-mopeds will be available to book via the FREE NOW app. The
partnership will launch in eight German cities, shortly followed by France.
Further cities across Europe will be launched throughout the summer.

With this deal, thousands of e-scooters and e-mopeds will be bookable via the
FREE NOW app. In demonstration of both companies' commitment to sustainability,
TIER will take over 5,000 FREE NOW e-scooters, rebranding them to TIER and
adding them to their fleet. For both companies, greener travel is at the core:
not only are both climate-neutral, they focus on the most eco-friendly mobility
options in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Lawrence Leuschner, co-founder and CEO of TIER, said: "Our mission to change
mobility for good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expand
everyone's access to sustainable, easily accessible and multimodal mobility
solutions. Teaming up with one of Europe's leading mobility platforms will allow
us to expand access to our micro-mobility services in Germany, France and other
European countries."

Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW , added: "Our partnership with TIER is a great
demonstration of how committed FREE NOW is to being a multi mobility platform.
It is our mission to empower smarter mobility decisions, help people to move
freely and cities to thrive - we are looking forward to bringing even more
sustainable e-scooter options to cities all across Europe. The availability of
TIER e-scooters and e-mopeds in our app shows that consumers need one app to
book all their services to move from A to B. We will make this possible together
with TIER and will broaden our scope of multi mobility offerings massively in
the future."

About FREE NOW

FREE NOW is the multi-mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG.
Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services such as
e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of the
services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and ?eat (5 Latin American and 1
European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users
in 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest
multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in
Latin America. FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their
customers an even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around
2,000 employees in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is
led by CEO Marc Berg.

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is Europe's leading provider of micro-mobility with a mission to
change mobility for good.

The company is a driving force behind the change in the transport sector, which
aims to significantly reduce car traffic in cities by providing people with a
wide range of electric vehicles.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has adopted the United
Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guiding framework and has set
a clear agenda for reducing and offsetting emissions. As a result of these
measures, TIER Mobility has been a climate-neutral
(https://www.tier.app/sustainability/) company since January 2020.

TIER Mobility operates in 90+ cities in 10 countries. The company is
headquartered in Berlin and employs about 900 people. Founders of the company
are Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug. and Julian Blessin.

The company's investors are SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Investment
Company's financial investment arm, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater
Capital, White Star Capital, Novator, RTP Global, Speedinvest and many more.

For more information about TIER Mobility, please visit http://www.tier.app . You
can find more pictures here (https://www.tier.app/press/) .

