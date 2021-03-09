Leading mobility platform FREE NOW and micro-mobility provider TIER announce strategic partnership across Europe

Hamburg/Berlin (ots) - TIER e-scooter and e-moped services will be integrated

FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-mobility platform, and TIER, Europe's leadingprovider of micro-mobility with a mission to change mobility for good, announcedtoday that they have signed a strategic partnership. From April onwards, TIERe-scooters and e-mopeds will be available to book via the FREE NOW app. Thepartnership will launch in eight German cities, shortly followed by France.Further cities across Europe will be launched throughout the summer.With this deal, thousands of e-scooters and e-mopeds will be bookable via theFREE NOW app. In demonstration of both companies' commitment to sustainability,TIER will take over 5,000 FREE NOW e-scooters, rebranding them to TIER andadding them to their fleet. For both companies, greener travel is at the core:not only are both climate-neutral, they focus on the most eco-friendly mobilityoptions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.Lawrence Leuschner, co-founder and CEO of TIER, said: "Our mission to changemobility for good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expandeveryone's access to sustainable, easily accessible and multimodal mobilitysolutions. Teaming up with one of Europe's leading mobility platforms will allowus to expand access to our micro-mobility services in Germany, France and otherEuropean countries."Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW , added: "Our partnership with TIER is a greatdemonstration of how committed FREE NOW is to being a multi mobility platform.It is our mission to empower smarter mobility decisions, help people to movefreely and cities to thrive - we are looking forward to bringing even moresustainable e-scooter options to cities all across Europe. The availability ofTIER e-scooters and e-mopeds in our app shows that consumers need one app tobook all their services to move from A to B. We will make this possible togetherwith TIER and will broaden our scope of multi mobility offerings massively inthe future."About FREE NOWFREE NOW is the multi-mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG.Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services such ase-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of theservices FREE NOW (10 European markets) and ?eat (5 Latin American and 1European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million usersin 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggestmulti-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer inLatin America. FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer theircustomers an even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around2,000 employees in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which isled by CEO Marc Berg.About TIER MobilityTIER Mobility is Europe's leading provider of micro-mobility with a mission tochange mobility for good.The company is a driving force behind the change in the transport sector, whichaims to significantly reduce car traffic in cities by providing people with awide range of electric vehicles.As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has adopted the UnitedNations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guiding framework and has seta clear agenda for reducing and offsetting emissions. As a result of thesemeasures, TIER Mobility has been a climate-neutral(https://www.tier.app/sustainability/) company since January 2020.TIER Mobility operates in 90+ cities in 10 countries. The company isheadquartered in Berlin and employs about 900 people. Founders of the companyare Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug. and Julian Blessin.The company's investors are SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala InvestmentCompany's financial investment arm, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, GoodwaterCapital, White Star Capital, Novator, RTP Global, Speedinvest and many more.For more information about TIER Mobility, please visit http://www.tier.app . Youcan find more pictures here (https://www.tier.app/press/) .Contact:Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4858708OTS: FREE NOW