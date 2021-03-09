 

Precision Toxicology consortium aims to protect human health from effects of harmful chemicals

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.03.2021, 11:15  |  58   |   |   

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - A major research project to shape regulation and
policy on chemical safety without the use of animal testing has been launched
with the aid of EUR19.3M funding (https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/965406)
from the European Commission under H2020 program. Led by the University of
Birmingham and involving 15 European and US organisations, PrecisionTox aims to
protect human health from the toxic effects of chemicals found in people's
homes, food and the environment. The Precision Toxicology consortium (https://ww
w.birmingham.ac.uk/research/centre-for-precision-toxicology/index.aspx) will use
genetics, genomics, metabolomics and the study of evolution to investigate the
toxicity of hundreds of chemicals and explore how they disrupt the biological
processes that are fundamental to health. Combined with law, these approaches
will open up a new field of precision toxicology that will transform approaches
to chemical safety management in the same way that precision medicine is
informing healthcare. In particular, it is expected that precision toxicology
will be instrumental in shaping policy and regulation of this field. Crucially,
the research will be carried out without using mammalian animal testing,
focusing instead on non-sentient organisms such as fruit flies, water fleas,
round worms and embryos of zebrafish and frogs. The small size and fast
development of these organisms allow chemical testing to be done rapidly. And
because the genomes of all these organisms are decoded along with human genomes,
many of these measurements are expected to reveal genetic and metabolic pathways
shared with humans. Once these are understood, it will be possible to measure
the effects of chemicals in non-sentient organisms and use that information to
predict the likely effects in humans. John Colbourne, of the University of
Birmingham, leads PrecisionTox. He says: " Because humans share many genes with
these organisms by evolution, we can use them to map the genetic and metabolic
pathways that are also important for human health. This shared biology will help
us understand how these genetic connections and interactions can be affected by
chemicals in the environment - and that will help us better protect the health
of all animals, including humans ." By using non-sentient organisms,
PrecisionTox is participating in a global effort to replace current animal
experiments with more reliable tests to assess the health risks of chemicals
worldwide. The methods developed by the consortium will enable harmful chemicals
to be classified as carcinogens, hormonal disrupters, neurotoxins and other
disease-causing agents using reliable molecular toxicity measurements. This will
offer a faster and cheaper alternative to animal testing that will help industry
to design safer chemicals and also provide biomarkers of toxicity to detect and
control harmful chemicals that are already in the environment. Richard Fuller
who founded Pure Earth and coauthored the 2017 Lancet Commission report on
health and pollution, welcomes the project. He says: " Pollution accounts for
one in nine deaths world-wide, yet there have been too few major initiatives to
fingerprint the offending chemicals until now ."

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153964/4858712
OTS: Altertox SRL


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision Toxicology consortium aims to protect human health from effects of harmful chemicals A major research project to shape regulation and policy on chemical safety without the use of animal testing has been launched with the aid of EUR19.3M funding (https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/965406) from the European Commission under H2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Abgasskandal in der Wohnmobilbranche: Wohnmobil Fiat Ducato 2 im Fokus - hoher Schadenersatz für geschädigte Verbraucher ...
"Durch Karlsruhes Kultur können wir uns regenerieren und auf neue Ideen kommen" ...
ITB 2021: TUI erwartet Nachholeffekt für den Sommer und sieht Potential für den Osterurlaub in ...
Sodexo: Mobilitätsangebote sorgen für Schwung / In Kooperation mit Deutsche Dienstrad weitet ...
Internet- und Telefonverträge: Mehrheit der Deutschen schaut auf den Kundenservice und kurze Verträge (FOTO)
Trillium Flow Technologies(TM) erwirbt Red Point Alloys BV
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Helix Seeks to Expand Blockchain Business and Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding ...
Vergünstigte Wallbox und weitere Vorteile / Attraktives Angebot: Renault ZOE für Vattenfall Kunden
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:15 Uhr
Cyxtera weitet Enterprise Bare Metal Dienst auf Amsterdam und Frankfurt aus / Innovatives Angebot nun europaweit in Cyxteras Rechenzentren verfügbar (FOTO)
16:15 Uhr
Tecan schedules conference call on March 16 to discuss Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
16:12 Uhr
Orca Therapeutics to start highest dose in treatment-naïve prostate cancer
16:11 Uhr
Asana Named #15 on Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
16:11 Uhr
Anleger setzen auf ein Comeback der Zykliker
16:10 Uhr
Politik: Bundespolizisten wurden im Schnitt nur einmal getestet
16:10 Uhr
Privatplatzierungsangebot für Sonderoptionsscheine über 9,2 Mio. US-Dollar
16:09 Uhr
Kodiak nimmt Handel an der OTCQB unter dem Kürzel „KDKCF“ auf
16:08 Uhr
Edgewater Wireless Adds More Substance in Describing the Tangible Benefits Its Patented Spectrum Slicing Technology
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 11 / 2021) mit der Firmengruppe Riedel Bau (deutsch)