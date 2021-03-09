Precision Toxicology consortium aims to protect human health from effects of harmful chemicals

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - A major research project to shape regulation andpolicy on chemical safety without the use of animal testing has been launchedwith the aid of EUR19.3M funding (https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/965406)from the European Commission under H2020 program. Led by the University ofBirmingham and involving 15 European and US organisations, PrecisionTox aims toprotect human health from the toxic effects of chemicals found in people'shomes, food and the environment. The Precision Toxicology consortium (https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/research/centre-for-precision-toxicology/index.aspx) will usegenetics, genomics, metabolomics and the study of evolution to investigate thetoxicity of hundreds of chemicals and explore how they disrupt the biologicalprocesses that are fundamental to health. Combined with law, these approacheswill open up a new field of precision toxicology that will transform approachesto chemical safety management in the same way that precision medicine isinforming healthcare. In particular, it is expected that precision toxicologywill be instrumental in shaping policy and regulation of this field. Crucially,the research will be carried out without using mammalian animal testing,focusing instead on non-sentient organisms such as fruit flies, water fleas,round worms and embryos of zebrafish and frogs. The small size and fastdevelopment of these organisms allow chemical testing to be done rapidly. Andbecause the genomes of all these organisms are decoded along with human genomes,many of these measurements are expected to reveal genetic and metabolic pathwaysshared with humans. Once these are understood, it will be possible to measurethe effects of chemicals in non-sentient organisms and use that information topredict the likely effects in humans. John Colbourne, of the University ofBirmingham, leads PrecisionTox. He says: " Because humans share many genes withthese organisms by evolution, we can use them to map the genetic and metabolicpathways that are also important for human health. This shared biology will helpus understand how these genetic connections and interactions can be affected bychemicals in the environment - and that will help us better protect the healthof all animals, including humans ." By using non-sentient organisms,PrecisionTox is participating in a global effort to replace current animalexperiments with more reliable tests to assess the health risks of chemicalsworldwide. The methods developed by the consortium will enable harmful chemicalsto be classified as carcinogens, hormonal disrupters, neurotoxins and otherdisease-causing agents using reliable molecular toxicity measurements. This willoffer a faster and cheaper alternative to animal testing that will help industryto design safer chemicals and also provide biomarkers of toxicity to detect andcontrol harmful chemicals that are already in the environment. Richard Fullerwho founded Pure Earth and coauthored the 2017 Lancet Commission report onhealth and pollution, welcomes the project. He says: " Pollution accounts forone in nine deaths world-wide, yet there have been too few major initiatives tofingerprint the offending chemicals until now ."Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153964/4858712OTS: Altertox SRL