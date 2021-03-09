Precision Toxicology consortium aims to protect human health from effects of harmful chemicals
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - A major research project to shape regulation and
policy on chemical safety without the use of animal testing has been launched
with the aid of EUR19.3M funding (https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/965406)
from the European Commission under H2020 program. Led by the University of
Birmingham and involving 15 European and US organisations, PrecisionTox aims to
protect human health from the toxic effects of chemicals found in people's
homes, food and the environment. The Precision Toxicology consortium (https://ww
w.birmingham.ac.uk/research/centre-for-precision-toxicology/index.aspx) will use
genetics, genomics, metabolomics and the study of evolution to investigate the
toxicity of hundreds of chemicals and explore how they disrupt the biological
processes that are fundamental to health. Combined with law, these approaches
will open up a new field of precision toxicology that will transform approaches
to chemical safety management in the same way that precision medicine is
informing healthcare. In particular, it is expected that precision toxicology
will be instrumental in shaping policy and regulation of this field. Crucially,
the research will be carried out without using mammalian animal testing,
focusing instead on non-sentient organisms such as fruit flies, water fleas,
round worms and embryos of zebrafish and frogs. The small size and fast
development of these organisms allow chemical testing to be done rapidly. And
because the genomes of all these organisms are decoded along with human genomes,
many of these measurements are expected to reveal genetic and metabolic pathways
shared with humans. Once these are understood, it will be possible to measure
the effects of chemicals in non-sentient organisms and use that information to
predict the likely effects in humans. John Colbourne, of the University of
Birmingham, leads PrecisionTox. He says: " Because humans share many genes with
these organisms by evolution, we can use them to map the genetic and metabolic
pathways that are also important for human health. This shared biology will help
us understand how these genetic connections and interactions can be affected by
chemicals in the environment - and that will help us better protect the health
of all animals, including humans ." By using non-sentient organisms,
PrecisionTox is participating in a global effort to replace current animal
experiments with more reliable tests to assess the health risks of chemicals
worldwide. The methods developed by the consortium will enable harmful chemicals
to be classified as carcinogens, hormonal disrupters, neurotoxins and other
disease-causing agents using reliable molecular toxicity measurements. This will
offer a faster and cheaper alternative to animal testing that will help industry
to design safer chemicals and also provide biomarkers of toxicity to detect and
control harmful chemicals that are already in the environment. Richard Fuller
who founded Pure Earth and coauthored the 2017 Lancet Commission report on
health and pollution, welcomes the project. He says: " Pollution accounts for
one in nine deaths world-wide, yet there have been too few major initiatives to
fingerprint the offending chemicals until now ."
