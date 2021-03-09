 

Stem Cells Market Size Worth $18.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 8.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by the rising number of stem cell banks, growing focus on increasing therapeutic potential of these, and extensive research for the development of regenerative medicines, among other factors.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • ASCs segment accounted for the largest share of 85.7% in 2020 as it is considered as a gold standard in stem cell-based therapies. They are widely accepted owing to their consistent clinical success especially in hematopoietic transplants and there is a relatively less controversial view regarding their origin
  • he iPSC segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 9.3% through 2021-2028 owing to the increasing focus of companies in using iPS for cell therapies. For instance, in July 2020, Cynata Therapeutics Limited announced positive results for the phase 1 clinical trial of CYP-001, the company's lead induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived Cymerus
  • Regenerative medicine dominated with a market share of 89.1% in 2020 owing to increasing funding by the government for the development of regenerative medicines. For instance, in October 2020, the AusBiotech-led consortium received funding of $300,000 from MTPConnect's Industry Growth Centre Project Fund for the development of regenerative medicines in the country
  • Cell acquisition held the largest market share of 35.8% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR through 2021-2028 owing to increasing research studies involving cell harvesting
  • Allogenic therapy dominated with a market share of 58.2% in 2020 owing to the increasing application of allogeneic stem cell transplants for cancer treatment
  • The North America market encompasses U.S. and Canada. The factors contributing to the market growth in the region include robust government funding, increasing research, and the presence of prominent players.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% through 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing expansion by key companies in this region. For instance, in April 2020, Seneca Biopharma completed its new stem cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Stem Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mesenchymal, Adult, iPSCs), By Application, By Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cryopreservation), By Therapy, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stem-cells-market

