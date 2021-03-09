SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by the rising number of stem cell banks, growing focus on increasing therapeutic potential of these, and extensive research for the development of regenerative medicines, among other factors.