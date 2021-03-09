 

Empatica first to receive European CE mark for detecting early symptoms of COVID-19 using wearables

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 11:00  |  44   |   |   

Aura is the world's first wearable platform to automatically provide an early warning of a possible respiratory infection through Empatica's clinically validated algorithm

MILAN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital biomarker and medical device company Empatica is awarded CE-certification for its Aura system to detect and alert to respiratory infections, including COVID-19, early and before visible symptoms appear. Empatica received its CE mark as a Class lla medical device, meaning that Aura, as well as Empatica's remote health monitoring platform, Care, meet safety and performance requirements in Europe. This makes Aura the first product of its kind to receive CE-marking for respiratory infection detection using smart wearable technology.

Aura by Empatica is the first wearable solution in the world to be CE marked for the early detection of COVID-19

Aura's algorithm analyzes vital signs from Empatica's smartwatches, comparing data against historical baselines unique to each wearer. Requiring no manual input, when changes in a user's data suggest their body is beginning to fight an infection, Aura automatically displays a warning to Empatica's smartphone-based Care App, as well as to the cloud-based Care Portal, optionally informing their healthcare provider or caregivers. Through the Care Portal, healthcare professionals can simultaneously monitor the risk status of hundreds of individuals remotely, making Aura a powerful tool for maintaining healthy communities and preventing outbreaks.

In validation studies, Aura showed a sensitivity of 0.94 for detecting patients with a possible infection. Detection happened on average two days after viral inoculation. The results apply to general physiological responses that arose from three different viruses: H1N1, Rhinovirus, and SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 already has resulted in millions of deaths globally, while other respiratory infections caused by influenza-like pathogens kill between 250k and 500k people and cost up to $167 billion annually.

Empatica CEO, Matteo Lai stated: "Our goal with Aura was to create an effective, scalable, and affordable tool for screening infection risk and supporting testing efficiency, all while monitoring people's health remotely. This result is a win for science and technology against the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope Aura can play an important role in controlling new outbreaks and helping people safely get back to work and to a normal life."

Aura, for use in ages 14 and up, is now available across Europe and the UK for healthcare providers and other professionals seeking to contain the spread of infectious diseases within their communities. Contact care@empatica.com to learn more.

Empatica, in the process of gaining FDA-approval for Aura, has partnered with the US Department of Health and Human Services (via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and Stanford University to run a nationwide validation study with US-based healthcare workers. Unvaccinated healthcare workers and staff interested in participating should write to covid19_empatica@stanford.edu.

-- Empatica, an MIT-spinoff based in Boston, MA, and Milan, Italy, is a pioneer in digital biomarker development and continuous patient monitoring driven by AI. Empatica's smartwatches are FDA cleared and CE-marked and have been sold to thousands of institutional partners for clinical trials and research, in studies examining depression, addiction, stress, oncology, epilepsy, migraine, and numerous other conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451492/Empatica_Wearable.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empatica first to receive European CE mark for detecting early symptoms of COVID-19 using wearables Aura is the world's first wearable platform to automatically provide an early warning of a possible respiratory infection through Empatica's clinically validated algorithm MILAN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digital biomarker and medical device …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Wi-Fi Market worth $25.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area