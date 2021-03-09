 

Gatos Silver Finalizes Agreement to Increase Los Gatos JV Ownership to 70% and Extinguish the LGJV Working Capital Facility

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has reached a definitive agreement with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (“Dowa”) to:

  1. Exercise its right to repurchase an additional 18.5% (“Repurchase”) of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”). As a result of the Repurchase, Gatos Silver’s LGJV interest will increase from 51.5% to 70%, and
  2. Extinguish the LGJV’s $60 million working capital facility (“WCF”). Gatos Silver’s attributable portion of the WCF is $42 million.

Gatos Silver and Dowa expect the Repurchase and WCF extinguishment to be completed by the end of March 2021.

Stephen Orr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The completion of this definitive agreement with Dowa represents the achievement of two important use of proceeds objectives from the Company’s recent initial public offering. Increasing Gatos Silver’s interest in the entire Los Gatos mineral district to 70% and extinguishing the WCF are significant milestones and value-catalysts for the Company, which emerges, upon completion of this transaction, with a substantially increased share of this prolific new silver and zinc rich district. We are grateful for Dowa’s ongoing support and commitment to the LGJV over the last six years and look forward to continuing our accretive relationship as we produce from Cerro Los Gatos, develop the other mineralized zones, and progress exploration for additional mineralization within the Los Gatos District.”

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

