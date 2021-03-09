Biodesix to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 16. Biodesix’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood based Biodesix Lung Reflex strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat and VeriStrat tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood-based Nodify Lung nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2 and the Nodify CDT tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

