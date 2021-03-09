 

Aurora Mobile Partners with SAIC-GM-Wuling to Drive Digital Marketing Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021   

SHENZHEN, China, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with SAIC-GM-Wuling to collaborate in driving digital marketing transformation across the automotive industry with a particular focus on intelligent mobility services and solutions.

SAIC-GM-Wuling embraces the enterprise spirit of "hard work and self-reliance" and strives to provide customers with higher quality products and better services. Its innovation-driven development strategy breaks away from the traditional business model and R&D process, by creatively using three major ecosystems: a user-oriented new value chain ecosystem, a big data-driven smart manufacturing ecosystem, and a government-enterprises-universities-research institutions multiple resources sharing ecosystem. In 2020, SAIC-GM-Wuling’s sales exceeded 1.6 million vehicles and has been ranked No. 1 in sales among automakers in China for 14 consecutive years since 2006. In addition, SAIC-GM-Wuling is actively engaged in the new energy sector. Its new energy vehicle brand Baojun has performed very well with top ranking sales for the five consecutive months in the micro electric vehicle segment, reflecting resilient growth within an emerging market environment where subsidies from government have been cut for new energy vehicle.

With the rapid development and growing adoption of 5G technology, user demand for intelligent mobility is increasing. Cars are no longer just modes of transportation, but are increasingly being viewed as intelligent products that support and integrate multiple mobility and consumption applications. In addition to product innovation, the automotive industry also needs technology and service innovation. Through this partnership with SAIC-GM-Wuling, Aurora Mobile will extend the application of its artificial intelligence-based intelligent operational analysis and targeted push notification capabilities across the automotive industry and help SAIC-GM-Wuling to provide its customers with a more intelligent, personalized, high-quality and comprehensive mobility experience. Both companies are confident that the cooperation will uncover more growth opportunities within the intelligent mobility sector by leveraging their respective competitive advantages as they collaborate to drive digital marketing transformation across the automotive industry.

