 

Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,

Learn Why Manganese is a Good Investment!

Saint-Laurent , March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Future (NMC) Nickel Manganese Lithium-ion Battery for a Green Planet Ecosystem.” CEO Martin Kepman

It’s imperative to understand the importance of ethically sourced, high purity Manganese and the technological mining processes required to extract, refine, purify while optimizing for maximum yield from a Manganese ore deposit.

Manganese X Energy Corp was founded to be a contributing part of the global initiatives towards renewable energy and its profitable business in a new green ecosystem. Manganese is becoming one of the key building blocks for this modern industrial economy.

When Manganese is added to steel it enhances the steel giving it a hard-yet-pliable quality, it helps depolarizing dry cell batteries and to decolorizing glass made green by iron impurities. It is also a powerful oxidizing agent. It is used in some fertilizers and is found in multivitamin supplements. One of its primary uses is as a component in ferromagnetic alloys. The importance of Manganese exploded with the development of modern steelmaking technology in the 1860s. As an alloy, it decreases the brittleness of steel and imparts strength. 

Age of the Lithium-ion Batteries

Manganese is a key element in the manufacture of Lithium-ion batteries with superior storage capacity, safety, and affordability. Manganese is finding a solid place in the race to provide advanced battery technology. Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) EV and Hybrid electric vehicle batteries and Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are said to form the core that will power the world in the future. The USP of these batteries is safety, durability, and adaptability to users’ needs, economical, and come with a shorter recharging time. High grade, high-purity Manganese is the primary cathode material to build the battery's energy-storing capacity by increasing its energy density. These NCM (Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese, andLithium) batteries assure quality performance, with Cobalt becoming the black sheep of the group. Cobalt’s cost of extraction, along with it’s unpredictable combustibility make it a dangerous element to be mined. It also carries many health risks for miners who are engaged in the activity and the use of children as miners in West Africa, these factors make Cobalt less desirable than it’s burgeoning replacement Manganese. As bad as Cobalt is for the industry, the environment and for human beings, Manganese is the complete antithesis or polar opposite of Cobalt.

