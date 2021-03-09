FOMO CORP. ACQUIRES ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER ASSETS BOOSTING CLEAN BUILDING SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

Chicago, IL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (“EIC” - www.EnergyIntelligenceCenter.com ). EIC provides an integrated suite of energy efficiency solutions for education, commercial, multi-family, healthcare, and industrial facilities through algorithmic software and the added benefits from strategic clean-tech partners. FOMO’s holdings, such as Purge Virus LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ), work well in conjunction with EIC providing the combination of ventilation and clean indoor air that collectively create safe and energy efficient schools as well as other types of facilities. FOMO’s integrated solution is appropriate and timely given the recent developments with the COVID-19 Relief Bill.

EIC’s OptikW platform uses algorithmic software to optimize kilowatts at the “heart” of HVAC equipment. It leverages ambient conditions such as temperature, humidity, and dew point, to improve the performance of existing chillers and HVAC equipment.