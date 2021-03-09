 

FOMO CORP. ACQUIRES ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER ASSETS BOOSTING CLEAN BUILDING SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

Chicago, IL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (“EIC” - www.EnergyIntelligenceCenter.com). EIC provides an integrated suite of energy efficiency solutions for education, commercial, multi-family, healthcare, and industrial facilities through algorithmic software and the added benefits from strategic clean-tech partners. FOMO’s holdings, such as Purge Virus LLC (https://purgevirus.com/), work well in conjunction with EIC providing the combination of ventilation and clean indoor air that collectively create safe and energy efficient schools as well as other types of facilities. FOMO’s integrated solution is appropriate and timely given the recent developments with the COVID-19 Relief Bill.

EIC’s OptikW platform uses algorithmic software to optimize kilowatts at the “heart” of HVAC equipment. It leverages ambient conditions such as temperature, humidity, and dew point, to improve the performance of existing chillers and HVAC equipment.

Other portfolio companies and strategic partners are expected to drive demand for FOMO:

  • Purge Virus uses bipolar ionization to clean indoor air and reduce the requirements for as much outside replacement air, which FOMO owns.
  • Independence LED Lighting uses energy saving lights to save 50% or more over traditional lights, which FOMO owns.
  • Clean Peak Energy uses the thermal mass of your building as a “battery” to store temperature and reduce peak interval energy costs, which is a partner of FOMO.
  • BuildingFit uses data analytics with measurement and verification to identify areas of savings and track performance, which is a partner of FOMO.

$1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill:

On Saturday, March 7th, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill, which is to be submitted to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 9th. It includes $519 billion for state and local governments and schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines include improvements to ventilation, and each state and school district may have some discretion on spending from within the relief funding. The bill also includes sub-sets for specific types of facilities.

