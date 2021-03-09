 

Agrochemicals Market worth $246.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 11:30  |  60   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agrochemicals Market by Pesticide Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Fertilizer Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, and Potassic), Crop Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Agrochemicals Market is estimated to grow from USD 208.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food supply due to the rapid growth in the human population has triggered agricultural intensification during the last few decades. For addressing the growing food demands, agrochemicals (fertilizers and diverse pesticides) are rigorously used in agriculture, which accomplishes the gap between food production and consumption.

MarketsandMarkets

Herbicides, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for agrochemicals, by pesticide type, has been segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and other. Herbicides accounted for the largest segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide acceptance of herbicides in the cultivation of a variety of crops. They are convenient to use for crops such as sugarcane, rice, soybean, and cotton, among others. Rapidly advancing technology in the agricultural and allied sectors has also impacted conventional agricultural practices. It has made the use of external agents more efficient in terms of productivity. Using herbicides to eradicate weeds at an early stage helps increase the productivity and yield per unit, which has led to increased use by producers across the globe. Rising safety and environmental concerns have led to regulatory action in many countries, causing some restraints for the growth of the herbicides market. Major chemicals such as glyphosate and atrazine, among others, are regularly scrutinized, especially in Europe. However, considering the increasing use of herbicides, the market is very promising and is likely to expand.

