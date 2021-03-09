Managing Director Camilla Holm takes up position at PFA - Totalkredit A/S

Michael Rasmussen, Chairman of Totalkredit, says:

– We are sad to see Camilla go, but we are also proud on her behalf that she has been given this exciting opportunity. I have no doubt that Camilla will make a big difference at PFA, just as she has at Totalkredit. I look forward to continuing our collaboration, only now in a different context.

Camilla Holm will continue in her position at Totalkredit for the next months and will leave by 30 June at the latest. Camilla Holm joined the Nykredit Group in 2010 and has since 2015 formed part of Totalkredit's Executive Board. She has played a significant role in strengthening and developing the alliance with Totalkredit's partner banks. This includes contributing to the set-up of a joint valuation unit, Totalkredit's business mortgages, a string of green initiatives, a new joint IT platform for mortgage lending as well as the implementation of the KundeKroner programme, which clearly demonstrates to customers the cash benefits of choosing a customer-owned mortgage bank.



