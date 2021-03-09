Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Reports 317 New Artist Sign Ups for February 2021

The Fan Pass impression numbers are up 81% from previous, live event streams; artist events are up 191%, totaling 32 events for the month; and the fan or user sessions have increased 64%. Social media continues to bring the Company’s numbers up as well, with reporting Facebook likes up 16%, expanding the platform’s reach by 30% and increasing engagement by 22%. Instagram follower numbers bumped up by 9.3% and the Fan Pass reach on Instagram increased more significantly by showing gains of over 55%.

“It has been yet another month of confirming metrics for our team as we continue developing what we believe to be the most complete and really the best artist-centric live streaming platform available for music artists. It’s much easier when you are an “A-Lister,” or you have a real voice, but what about the majority, what about all that talent? Well, that’s what Fan Pass is all about. It really comes down to only one thing, “Helping Artists.” How do we extend, develop and foster new opportunities that engage an audience while developing a fan base that converts to a recurring revenue stream? That’s a powerful thing,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“Fan Pass launched its platform as a solution for artists and their fans as the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the associated shutdown has continued to severely hamstring the entertainment industry as a whole. The Company believes the virtual stage will be incorporated in all artist touring from now into the foreseeable future, protecting artist revenue streams should world or even local events limit earning potential.”