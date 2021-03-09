 

American Express Launches 2021 Global Travel Trends Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 12:00  |  100   |   |   

American Express (NYSE: AXP) released the American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report today, which provides unique insight into consumer sentiment toward travel nearly one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The findings in the report, grounded in survey research across seven countries, including the United States, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom1, demonstrates that consumers are looking forward to traveling again and that they are planning for future trips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005322/en/

American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report Finds Consumers are Looking Forward to Traveling Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report Finds Consumers are Looking Forward to Traveling Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top insights include:

  • Strong Pent-Up Demand for Travel: 87% of people surveyed said that having a trip planned in the future gives them something to look forward to, 76% of respondents are creating their destination wish list for future travel even though they might not be able to travel yet and 63% of respondents said that they are saving their credit card points so they can go on a vacation once they feel comfortable traveling.
  • Ready to Book Now: 56% of respondents said that they miss traveling so much that they are willing to book a trip now even if they might have to cancel it in the future.
  • Rise of The Digital Nomad: 54% of respondents said that the freedom and flexibility of being able to live and work while traveling the globe is more appealing now than it was prior to the pandemic.
  • Safety is a Priority: 65% of respondents said they plan to travel after they and their family members have received a vaccine for COVID-19.
  • Privacy is the New Ultimate Luxury: 75% of respondents agree that the experiences that offer ultimate privacy is becoming a key sought-after feature of luxury travel.
  • Increase in Sustainable Travel: 68% of respondents agree they are trying to be more aware of sustainability-friendly travel brands to support.

“Our latest global trends report shows that there is a pent-up demand for travel among consumers, with many people longing for and beginning to plan future trips,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “In addition, the pandemic environment is giving rise to emerging trends, such as the increasing appeal of working from anywhere while traveling globally, luxury being defined as more personalized experiences, cleanliness and privacy as the ultimate luxury amenities, as well as a growing interest in the environmental and social purpose of their trips and travel companies.”

