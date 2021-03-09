C3 AI to Present at FIS Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced that its President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi will present at FIS’s Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event on March 9, 2021.
Mr. Behzadi will join a Thought Leadership panel focused on the application of cutting-edge technology, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and automation, to capital markets.
Panel Details:
Conference: FIS Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event
Title: Thought Leadership: Applying Cutting Edge Tech to Capital Markets
Date: Tuesday, March 9
Time: 8:55-10:00am EST
Event Link: https://gateway.on24.com/wcc/experience/eliteFidelityInformationServi2 ...
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of Enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.
