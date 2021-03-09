 

GBT’s Commences Smartphone Mobile Application Infrastructure Development For qTerm

Targeted for Long Range Radio System

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing a smartphone mobile application infrastructure for the GBT Tokenize’s qTerm device, targeted to work with long-range radio system.

Upon development, a future generation of the qTerm will be targeted to connect with a long-range mobile unit via Low Energy Bluetooth, transmitting a user’s vital information. The development of the radio system contemplates sending the data to a base unit, and repeaters, if necessary. It is contemplated that the data will be then transferred to the AI system through a backend program. The backend program will be also responsible to communicate the data to a mobile application (iOS and Android) and a web application, maintaining full synchronization. It is the goal to have this entire communication process will be secured within the radio and internet channels including advanced encryption protocols. GBT Tokenize’s qTerm is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics for user's records. The development contemplates the device providing a geographical location which can be essential in case of alerting emergency response services. The company is aiming qTerm for telemedicine including remote locations where conventional communication services are not available. The mobile application architecture is aimed to identify the user’s location, with or without the use of GPS, working with the long-range radio. Users will be able to send vitals via qTerm mobile application, including their geographical location, and communicate via audio using the radio system anywhere around the globe.

GBT Tokenize expects to complete an improved version of qTerm hardware by May 2021 and to start incorporating its smartphone mobile application infrastructure. Initial testing with long-range radio prototype is expected to start by August 2021. The company plans to perform a series of testing of the fully integrated system as a comprehensive telemedicine solution by the end of the year.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this research. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

