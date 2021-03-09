WOW! Unlimited Media Strikes Deal to Develop New Animated Series Based on NY Times Best-selling Series Parasol Protectorate

"As a massive fan of animation, I am so excited and honored to have this series in their talented hands,” Carriger said. “I can’t wait to collaborate and see them work their story magic on Alexia and all her friends. I think it's going to be ridiculously fun."

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frederator Studios, a WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) company, has acquired the rights to develop a new, original animated series based on the New York Times best-selling, award-winning steampunk urban fantasy novel series, the Parasol Protectorate, by author Gail Carriger.

With over a million copies in print, the Parasol Protectorate series (which includes the books Soulless, Changeless, Blameless, Heartless, and Timeless) has been translated into more than a dozen different languages and turned into graphic novels. It’s a New York Times, USA Today bestseller, with Kirkus praising the books by calling them “witty, engaging and fun.”

“Parasol Protectorate is a wickedly fun, addictive, and refreshing paranormal adventure and will be an incredibly exciting and wonderful addition to the animation space,” says Frederator CEO, Michael Hirsh. The series will be executive produced by Gail Carriger, Michael Hirsh and Kevin Kolde.



Set in anachronistic Victorian London, the Parasol Protectorate series follows the exploits of Alexia Tarabotti, who finds herself caught in a mystery concerning London’s paranormal high society alongside the gorgeous Scottish werewolf, Lord Maccoon.



Founded in 1998, Frederator Studios is an Emmy-award winning animation studio with hits like Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents," Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time," Netflix's "Castlevania," and Netflix's "Bee and PuppyCat," which won Best Animated

Series at the 2019 Ottawa International Animation Festival.



About GAIL GARRIGER



Carriger has over a dozen NYT bestsellers and starred reviews in Publishers Weekly, Booklist, Kirkus, and Romantic Times. Her debut made Audible’s Best list, was a Publishers Weekly Best Book, an IndieBound Notable, and a Locus Recommended Read. She has received the ALA’s Alex Award, the Prix Julia Verlanger, the Elbakin Award, the Steampunk Chronicle’s Reader’s Choice Award, and a Starburner Award. She is best known for the Parasol Protectorate and Finishing School series.

Carriger is represented by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Kristin Nelson of Nelson Literary Agency, and attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes, & Labowitz, LLP.

