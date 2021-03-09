CEO and Interim CFO Tim Peterman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended January 30, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13717498

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13717498

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com , Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com , OurGalleria.com and TheCloseOut.com . Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.



Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707