Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results (unaudited)

OLD GREENWICH, CT, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the “Company”) reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year (FY) ended December 31, 2020. All 2020 and 2019 amounts in this release are unaudited.

Financial results for both the 2020 and 2019 reporting periods include financial and operational data (starting September 10, 2019) of the two newly created divisions, Star Building & Construction and Star Real Estate & Investments. Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2020, Star entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to sell DMS Health Technologies, Inc., a portion of our healthcare business which operates the Company’s Mobile Healthcare segment, for $18.75 million. Related financial and operational data for the Mobile Healthcare business was classified as discontinued operations for all reporting periods ending of December 31, 2020 and 2019. The results presented below relate to continuing operations, which encompass Digirad Health (Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging), Star Building & Construction, and Star Real Estate & Investments and discontinued operations, which consist of Mobile Healthcare. Mobile Healthcare’s assets and liabilities are reported as “Assets held for sale” and “Liabilities held for sale” on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our 2020 financial results. Our businesses began to recover in the second half of 2020 and we are hopeful this recovery will continue as the vaccine rollout progresses. We are proud of our front line employees who continue to provide healthcare services in the face of the increased risk presented by the pandemic.

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights vs. Q4 2019 (unaudited)

Total revenue from continuing operations decreased by 9.5% to $23.1 million from $25.6 million; total revenue from discontinued operations decreased by 10.4% to $9.5 million from $10.6 million

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased by 38.5% to $3.9 million from $6.3 million; gross profit from discontinued operations decreased by 18.1% to $1.3 million from $1.6 million

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.10 per basic and diluted share), as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million (or $0.14 per basic and diluted share); net income from discontinued operations was $41.0 thousand, as compared to a net income from discontinued operations of $35.0 thousand*

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased by 159.1% to negative $0.7 million from $1.2 million; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations decreased by 8.2% to $1.8 million from $2.0 million

Non-GAAP consolidated free cash outflow of $1.4 million versus inflow of $1.4 million



FY 2020 Financial Highlights vs. FY 2019 (unaudited)

Total revenue from continuing operations increased by 7.2% to $78.2 million from $72.9 million; total revenue from discontinued operations decreased by 12.7% to $36.0 million from $41.3 million

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased by 18.5% to $14.0 million from $17.2 million; gross profit from discontinued operations decreased by 8.8% to $4.5 million from $5.0 million

Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million (or $1.44 per basic and diluted share), as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.7 million (or $1.34 per basic and diluted share); net loss from discontinued operations was $1.2 million, as compared to $1.9 million*

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash for continuing operations of $3.4 million versus $2.0 million; net debt remained approximately $21.0 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased by 117.7% to negative $0.6 million from $3.6 million; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations remained flat versus the prior year at $6.2 million

Non-GAAP consolidated free cash outflow of $3.7 million versus inflow of $3.0 million



* On May 28, 2020, Star completed a public offering through the issuance of 2,225,000 shares of its common stock. Per share amounts for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 periods, reflect the new share count. For FY 2020, there were 0.49 million warrants exercised and converted into 0.24 million shares of common stock.

Jeff Eberwein, Executive Chairman of Star, noted, “FY 2020 was a challenging, but exciting, year for Star. While our business experienced reduced revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress on our growth and value maximization strategy by improving operating and financial results at our Building & Construction division and by announcing the sale of certain assets in our Digirad Health division for over $20 million. The MD Office Solutions transaction closed on February 1, 2021 and the sale of Mobile Healthcare is expected to close in Q1 2021. Also, we rebranded the public company to better reflect our business strategy and structure.”

Mr. Eberwein continued, “In Q4 2020, our Digirad Health division continued to be impacted by lower sales of new cameras and reduced camera services due to the pandemic. Heading into 2021, however, our backlog of service contracts has improved and is expected to return to normal levels as the year progresses. In 2020, sales of new cameras declined 59% versus 2019, and is expected to improve somewhat in 2021, but remains dependent upon capital spending decisions by healthcare providers. At our Building & Construction division, Q4 2020 revenue improved by 15% versus Q4 2019 and 15% versus Q3 2020. Gross margins in Q4 2020 were adversely impacted by an extreme rise in raw materials prices. We increased prices in January to offset these higher input costs, and our backlog remains very strong. We continue to expect margins in Building & Construction to improve over time and we have made progress on our goal of substantially increasing our output capacity at our KBS business. Our plan is to increase our production to 15 - 20 modules per week versus the current run rate of approximately 7.5 per week and we expect to make progress on this goal in 2021.

With an estimated $18 million in immediate cash proceeds from the aforementioned sale that is expected to close in Q1 2021, we expect to pay down some of our higher-cost debt and fund high-return internal growth investments. We will also continue to explore acquisitions, which could be either bolt-ons for our existing businesses or new platform companies, which would create new business segments to our holding company structure.”

Revenues

Revenues in thousands (Unaudited) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % change FY 2020 FY 2019 % change Digirad Health $ 13,324 $ 16,958 (21.4 ) % $ 49,232 $ 61,595 (20.1 ) % Star Building & Construction 9,818 8,528 15.1 % 28,879 11,257 156.5 % Star Real Estate & Investments 160 232 (31.0 ) % 685 275 149.1 % Corporate, eliminations and other (158 ) (158 ) — % (633 ) (193 ) 228.0 % Total Revenues from continuing operations $ 23,144 $ 25,560 (9.5 ) % $ 78,163 $ 72,934 7.2 %

Digirad Health revenue for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 decreased due to the slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many doctor offices have re-opened and hospitals have started to once again perform non-emergency procedures, activity remains below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Star Building & Construction revenue for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 increased by 15.1% and 156.5%, respectively, mainly due to two significant commercial construction projects at our subsidiary KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”) in 2020.

The revenue decrease from discontinued operations for both reporting periods is attributable to the effects of COVID-19.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in thousands (Unaudited) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % change FY 2020 FY 2019 % change Digirad Health $ 2,615 $ 4,786 (45.4 ) % $ 10,149 $ 15,373 (34.0 ) % Star Building & Construction 1,339 1,536 (12.8 ) % 4,047 2,013 101.0 % Star Real Estate & Investments 95 167 (43.1 ) % 424 (33 ) (1,384.8 ) % Corporate, eliminations and other (158 ) (158 ) — % (633 ) (193 ) 228.0 % Total Gross profit from continuing operations $ 3,891 $ 6,331 (38.5 ) % $ 13,987 $ 17,160 (18.5 ) %

Gross profit for the Digirad Health division for Q4 2020 and FY 2020 decreased compared to the same periods of 2019 due to lower revenue from mobile scanning services and lower sales of new cameras, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit of our Star Building & Construction division for FY 2020 doubled compared to FY 2019, as FY 2020 includes a full year of operational data from this division compared to a portion of the year in 2019. Gross profit of our Star Building & Construction division for Q4 2020 decreased by 12.8%, from prior year same period, due to the negative effect of higher raw material prices.

Gross profit from discontinued operations for both reporting periods decreased due to lower revenues.

Operating Expenses

Q4 2020 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased by 0.6% or $32.0 thousand from the same period of 2019, mainly due to lower headcount, lower healthcare expenses, and reduced costs for contracted services, particularly in the information technology (IT) and human resources (HR) areas from our Digirad Health division. Our FY 2020 SG&A expenses increased by 17.2% or $2.7 million, compared to FY 2019, due to $3.0 million in higher expenses from our Star Building & Construction division such as amortization of intangible assets of $2.0 million in 2020 compared to $0.7 million in 2019 (FY 2020 includes a full year of SG&A expenses for this division), partially offset by lower salaries and benefits resulting from lower headcount and reduced costs for contracted services particularly in IT and HR areas as a result of steps we took to streamline our internal operations. Additionally, we incurred $0.4 million goodwill non-cash impairment charges in Q4 2020 compared to prior year, primarily as a result of impairment recorded in our EBGL reporting unit.

Operating expenses from discontinued operations were $1.2 million and $1.8 million in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019, respectively, and $5.4 million and $6.9 million in FY2020 and FY2019, respectively.

Net loss

Q4 2020 net loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.10 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million, or $0.14 loss per basic and diluted share in the same period of the prior year. Q4 2020 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million, or $0.34 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million, or $0.22 income per basic and diluted share in the same period of the prior year.

FY 2020 net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million, or $1.44 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $1.34 loss per basic and diluted share in FY 2019. FY 2020 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $4.3 million, or $1.17 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.36 income per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

Q4 2020 net income from discontinued operations was $41.0 thousand compared to a net income from discontinued operations of $35.0 thousand in the same period of the prior year. FY 2020 net loss from discontinued operations was $1.2 million, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $1.9 million in FY 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Q4 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased to negative $0.7 million from positive $1.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to lower revenue generated from high-margin mobile scanning services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. FY 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased to negative $0.6 million, compared to positive $3.6 million in FY 2019, reflecting COVID-19 impact.

Q4 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations decreased to $1.8 million from $2.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year. FY 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations remained flat versus the prior year at $6.2 million.

Operating cash flow

Q4 2020 cash flow from consolidated operations (including continuing and discontinued operations) was an outflow of $3.1 million, compared to an inflow of $1.2 million for the same period in the prior year. FY 2020 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $5.0 million, compared to an inflow of $0.4 million for FY 2019, primarily as a result of the impact of COVID-19, as well as changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP free cash flow

The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of consolidated free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for continuing and discontinued operations, less purchases of property and equipment, plus net dispositions and estimated level of one-time acquisition related net working capital adjustments at the closing date. The Company believes that this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. The most directly comparable measure for the liquidity measure is cash flow from operating activities.

Q4 2020 non-GAAP free cash flow was an outflow of $1.4 million, compared to an inflow of $1.4 million of the same quarter in the prior year. FY 2020 non-GAAP free cash flow was an outflow of $3.7 million, compared to an inflow of $3.0 million in FY 2019, primarily as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Net operating loss (NOL)

Star has approximately $94.9 million of federal net operating losses (“ NOL ”) in the U.S. as of year-end 2020, which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a charter amendment in place that limits beneficial ownership of Star common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial and Liquidity Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” “free cash flow”, and “adjusted EBITDA.” The most directly comparable measure for these non-GAAP financial measures are net income and basic and diluted net income per share. The Company has included below adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, acquisition related contingent consideration adjustments, unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, and non-recurring related income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial and liquidity measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding entity with three divisions: Digirad Health, Star Building & Construction, and Star Real Estate & Investments.

Digirad Health

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Digirad Health operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Star Building & Construction

Star Building & Construction manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations.

Star Real Estate & Investments

Star Real Estate & Investments manages and finances real estate assets and investments.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Digirad Health $ 13,324 $ 16,958 $ 49,232 $ 61,595 Star Building & Construction 9,818 8,528 28,879 11,257 Star Real Estate & Investments 2 74 52 82 Total revenues 23,144 25,560 78,163 72,934 Cost of revenues: Digirad Health 10,709 12,172 39,083 46,222 Star Building & Construction 8,479 6,992 24,832 9,244 Star Real Estate & Investments 65 65 261 308 Total cost of revenues 19,253 19,229 64,176 55,774 Gross profit 3,891 6,331 13,987 17,160 Total gross profit percentage 16.8 % 24.8 % 17.9 % 23.5 % Digirad Health 19.6 % 28.2 % 20.6 % 25.0 % Star Building & Construction 13.6 % 18.0 % 14.0 % 17.9 % Star Real Estate & Investments N/M* N/M N/M N/M Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,574 5,606 18,635 15,898 Amortization of intangible assets 428 588 2,124 829 Merger and financing costs — 284 — 2,342 Goodwill impairment 436 — 436 — Total operating expenses 6,438 6,478 21,195 19,069 Loss from continuing operations (2,547 ) (147 ) (7,208 ) (1,909 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 2,377 67 3,344 (133 ) Interest expense, net (284 ) (313 ) (1,292 ) (746 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (151 ) Total other income (expense) 2,093 (246 ) 2,052 (1,030 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (454 ) (393 ) (5,156 ) (2,939 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (43 ) 102 (129 ) 199 Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (497 ) (291 ) (5,285 ) (2,740 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 41 35 (1,172 ) (1,887 ) Net loss (456 ) (256 ) (6,457 ) (4,627 ) Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock (474 ) (490 ) (1,916 ) (596 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (930 ) $ (746 ) $ (8,373 ) $ (5,223 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted Net loss per share, continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (1.34 ) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations 0.01 0.02 (0.32 ) (0.93 ) Net loss per share (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (1.76 ) (2.27 ) Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share (0.10 ) (0.24 ) (0.52 ) (0.29 ) Net loss per share, attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (2.56 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 4,785 2,050 3,659 2,041 Net loss $ (456 ) $ (256 ) $ (6,457 ) $ (4,627 ) Other comprehensive loss: Reclassification of tax provision impact — — — 22 Total other comprehensive income — — — 22 Comprehensive loss $ (456 ) $ (256 ) $ (6,457 ) $ (4,605 )

N/M* - Not meaningful, as this is an internal division with de minimis external revenue.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,225 $ 1,747 Restricted cash 168 240 Equity securities 35 26 Accounts receivable, net 12,975 12,916 Inventories, net 9,787 7,029 Other current assets 1,990 1,339 Assets held for sale 20,756 24,573 Total current assets 48,936 47,870 Property and equipment, net 9,762 10,286 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,769 2,238 Intangible assets, net 16,900 19,023 Goodwill 9,542 9,978 Other assets 1,384 1,165 Total assets $ 88,293 $ 90,560 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,952 $ 6,462 Accrued compensation 2,825 3,747 Accrued warranty 214 421 Deferred revenue 2,184 1,776 Short-term debt 5,652 4,036 Notes payable to related parties 2,307 1,919 Operating lease liabilities 1,011 1,144 Other current liabilities 3,000 4,186 Liabilities held-for-sale 7,871 6,985 Total current liabilities 30,016 30,676 Long-term debt, net of current portion 16,410 17,038 Deferred tax liabilities 51 11 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 828 1,206 Other liabilities 1,059 932 Total liabilities 48,364 49,863 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 21,500 19,602 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,798,367 and 2,050,659 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 149,143 145,352 Accumulated deficit (124,986 ) (118,529 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,429 21,095 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 88,293 $ 90,560

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations $ (497 ) $ (291 ) $ (5,285 ) $ (2,740 ) Acquired intangible amortization 428 588 2,124 829 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) 11 (33 ) (22 ) (62 ) Litigation costs (2) 318 — 562 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 151 Goodwill impairment (3) 436 — 436 — Write-off of Star Real Estate Holding assets — — — 143 Transaction cost (4) — 284 115 2,342 Write-off of preferred stock issuance cost (5) — — — 273 Financing costs 78 — 78 — Personal protection equipment (6) 17 — 63 — SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (2,470 ) — (2,470 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) 43 (102 ) 129 (199 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,636 ) $ 446 $ (4,270 ) $ 737 Net loss per diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (1.34 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.09 0.29 0.58 0.41 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Litigation costs (2) 0.07 — 0.15 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.07 Goodwill impairment (3) 0.09 — 0.12 — Write-off of Star Real Estate Holding assets — — — 0.07 Transaction cost (4) — 0.14 0.03 1.15 Write-off of preferred stock issuance cost (5) — — — 0.13 Financing costs 0.02 — 0.02 — Personal protection equipment (6) — — 0.02 — SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (0.52 ) — (0.68 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) 0.01 (0.05 ) 0.04 (0.10 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per basic and diluted share from continuing operations (7) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.22 $ (1.17 ) $ 0.36

(1) Reflects change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one-time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects impairment of goodwill for Building & Construction.

(4) Reflects legal and other costs related to the ATRM merger and holding company conversion.

(5) Reflects write-off of costs related to a potential offering of preferred stock the Company did not complete.

(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment.

(7) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and sum of individual items may not equal the total.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Diagnostic Services Diagnostic Imaging Building & Construction Real Estate & Investments Corporate, eliminations and other Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 991 $ 3,257 $ (1,063 ) $ (97 ) $ (3,585 ) $ (497 ) Depreciation and amortization 305 71 450 86 — 912 Interest expense (income) 19 (2 ) 202 — 65 284 Income tax (benefit) expense (2 ) 11 34 — — 43 EBITDA from continuing operations 1,313 3,337 (377 ) (11 ) (3,520 ) 742 Unrealized loss on equity securities (1) — — — — 11 11 Litigation costs (2) — — — — 318 318 Stock-based compensation — — — — 142 142 Goodwill impairment (3) — — 436 — — 436 Financing costs — — 68 — 10 78 Personal protection equipment (6) — 17 — — — 17 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness — (2,470 ) — — — (2,470 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,313 $ 884 $ 127 $ (11 ) $ (3,039 ) $ (726 )





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Diagnostic Services Diagnostic Imaging Building & Construction Real Estate & Investments Corporate, eliminations and other Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,726 $ 1,822 $ (644 ) $ 24 $ (3,219 ) $ (291 ) Depreciation and amortization 335 63 587 (52 ) — 933 Interest expense 24 — 173 — 116 313 Income tax expense — (102 ) — — — (102 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 2,085 1,783 116 (28 ) (3,103 ) 853 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — — — — (33 ) (33 ) Stock-based compensation — — — — 124 124 Transaction costs (4) — — — — 284 284 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,085 $ 1,783 $ 116 $ (28 ) $ (2,728 ) $ 1,228





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Diagnostic Services Diagnostic Imaging Building & Construction Real Estate & Investments Corporate, eliminations and other Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,926 $ 5,586 $ (2,811 ) $ (363 ) $ (11,623 ) $ (5,285 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,222 260 2,172 282 — 3,936 Interest expense 75 7 910 — 300 1,292 Income tax expense 10 79 40 — — 129 EBITDA from continuing operations 5,233 5,932 311 (81 ) (11,323 ) 72 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — — — — (22 ) (22 ) Litigation costs (2) — — — — 562 562 Stock-based compensation — — — — 525 525 Goodwill impairment (3) — — 436 — — 436 Transaction cost (4) — — — — 115 115 Financing cost — — 68 — 10 78 Personal protection equipment (6) — 63 — — — 63 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness — (2,470 ) — — — (2,470 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,233 $ 3,525 $ 815 $ (81 ) $ (10,133 ) $ (641 )





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Diagnostic Services Diagnostic Imaging Building & Construction Real Estate & Investments Corporate, eliminations and other Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 6,667 $ 3,741 $ (772 ) $ (276 ) $ (12,100 ) $ (2,740 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,277 278 711 165 — 2,431 Interest expense 87 — 212 — 447 746 Income tax (benefit) expense — (200 ) 1 — — (199 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 8,031 3,819 152 (111 ) (11,653 ) 238 Unrealized gain on equity securities (1) — — — — (62 ) (62 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 151 — — — 151 Stock-based compensation — — — — 540 540 Write off of Star Real Estate Holding Assets — — — 143 — 143 Transaction cost (4) — — — — 2,342 2,342 Write off of preferred stock issuance cost (5) — — — — 273 273 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 8,031 $ 3,970 $ 152 $ 32 $ (8,560 ) $ 3,625

(1) Reflects change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one-time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects impairment of goodwill for Building & Construction.

(4) Reflects legal and other costs related to the ATRM merger and holding company conversion.

(5) Reflects write-off of costs related to a potential offering of preferred stock the Company did not complete.

(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Personal Protection Equipment.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (3,073 ) $ 1,165 $ (4,953 ) $ 400 Less purchases of property and equipment (847 ) (330 ) (1,493 ) (1,512 ) Gross Free Cash Flow (3,920 ) 835 (6,446 ) (1,112 ) Plus net dispositions 5 238 161 1,734 Plus merger related net working capital adjustment — 284 115 2,342 Plus SBA PPP Loan forgiveness 2,470 — 2,470 — Free cash flow $ (1,445 ) $ 1,357 $ (3,700 ) $ 2,964

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A summary of the Company’s credit facilities and related party notes are as follows (in thousands):

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - Gerber KBS $ 1,099 6.00 % $ 1,111 7.50 % Revolving Credit Facility - Premier — — % 2,925 6.25 % Revolving Credit Facility - Gerber EBGL 2,016 6.00 % — — % Total Short-Term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 3,115 6.00 % $ 4,036 6.59 % Revolving Credit Facility - SNB $ 12,710 2.64 % $ 17,038 4.26 % Total Long-Term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 12,710 2.64 % $ 17,038 4.26 % LSV Co-Invest I Promissory Note (“January Note”) $ 709 12.00 % $ 595 12.00 % LSV Co-Invest I Promissory Note (“June Note”) 1,220 12.00 % 1,023 12.00 % LSVM Note 378 12.00 % 302 12.00 % Total Notes Payable From Related Parties $ 2,307 12.00 % $ 1,920 12.00 % Short Term Paycheck Protection Program Notes $ 1,857 1.00 % $ — — % Long Term Paycheck Protection Program Notes 2,321 1.00 % — — % Total Paycheck Protection Program Notes $ 4,178 1.00 % $ — — %

Term Loan Facilities

The following table presents the Star and Premier term loans balance net of unamortized debt issuance costs as of December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

December 31, 2020 Amount Gerber - Star Term Loan $ 1,633 Premier - Term Loan 740 Total Principal 2,373 Unamortized debt issuance costs (314 ) Total $ 2,059

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Revenue by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 10,602 $ 12,009 $ 39,267 $ 47,723 Diagnostic Imaging 2,722 4,949 9,965 13,872 Star Building & Construction 9,818 8,528 28,879 11,257 Star Real Estate & Investments 160 232 685 275 Corporate, eliminations and other (158 ) (158 ) (633 ) (193 ) Consolidated revenue $ 23,144 $ 25,560 $ 78,163 $ 72,934 Gross profit by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 1,723 $ 2,690 $ 6,758 $ 10,237 Diagnostic Imaging 891 2,096 3,391 5,136 Star Building & Construction 1,340 1,536 4,047 2,013 Star Real Estate & Investments 95 167 424 (33 ) Corporate, eliminations and other (158 ) (158 ) (633 ) (193 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 3,891 $ 6,331 $ 13,987 $ 17,160 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 984 $ 1,874 $ 3,888 $ 6,788 Diagnostic Imaging 544 1,621 2,136 3,283 Star Building & Construction (464 ) 397 (2,909 ) 307 Star Real Estate & Investments 61 (52 ) 270 (312 ) Corporate, eliminations and other (158 ) (158 ) (633 ) (193 ) Unallocated corporate and other expenses (3,078 ) (3,545 ) (9,524 ) (9,440 ) Segment (loss) income from operations (2,111 ) 137 (6,772 ) 433 Goodwill impairment (2) (436 ) — (436 ) — Merger and finance costs (3) — (284 ) — (2,342 ) Consolidated loss from operations $ (2,547 ) $ (147 ) $ (7,208 ) $ (1,909 ) Depreciation and amortization by segment: Diagnostic Services $ 305 $ 335 $ 1,222 $ 1,277 Diagnostic Imaging 71 63 260 278 Star Building & Construction 450 587 2,172 711 Star Real Estate & Investments 86 (52 ) 282 165 Total depreciation and amortization $ 912 $ 933 $ 3,936 $ 2,431

(1) Segment information has been recast for all periods presented to reflect the allocation of corporate and other expenses.

(2) Reflects impairment of goodwill related to EBGL reporting unit.

(3) Reflects legal and other costs related to the ATRM merger and holding company establishment.