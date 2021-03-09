Former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks joins Shopware as Director (FOTO)

SCHÖPPINGEN/ISLE OF PALMS (ots) - Shopware, one of Europe's leading providers of

ecommerce solutions, has announced another major step in its international

growth strategy: former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks has joined the

Shopware team to quickly drive expansion of the international sector as Director

Global Market Development. Ben Marks had been directly involved with the Magento

ecosystem as an educator, facilitator, and strategic advisor since 2011,

representing the company and its ecosystem from his home in Isle of Palms, South

Carolina, USA.



"Tremendous opportunity"





With his move to Shopware, Ben is taking on new challenges even as he relies onhis decade of experience building and nurturing software communities. "WithShopware I am continuing my journey in the world of open source commerce, whichbegan when I taught myself PHP in 2003. Shopware and its ecosystem have atremendous opportunity to address current and future needs of small/mediumbusinesses and the midmarket, which are underserved when it comes to trulycustomisable commerce. My new leadership role as Director Global MarketDevelopment allows me to help drive innovation and engagement by doing what I dobest - engaging and connecting people and businesses the world over," says BenMarks.According to Marks the foundation for the future is well underway, noting that"Shopware as an ecommerce solution delivers substantial flexibility with lesscomplexity, and thus deserves a worldwide community of agencies, developers, andmerchants in control of their own stories and relationship with theirconsumers." Marks also notes that "merchants deserve to be in full control ofthe customer experience and of the data used to build those experiences. Nimble,customisation-based platforms have always pushed ecommerce forward. Shopware 6´sSymfony-based architecture is ideal for this."Shopware is leading the changeBen Marks' change to one of Magento's largest competitors in Europe happens at atime when the fast-evolving ecommerce industry finds itself at the crossroadsand is waiting for the next generation of commerce. "How you shop today is verydifferent from a year ago, two years ago, five years ago. The 'discover, shop,buy' journey changes so rapidly - we want to be the ones leading that change,driving innovation - rather than keeping up with or adapting to change."Commerce journeys are increasingly about meeting customers where they are andintroducing shoppable moments seamlessly & meaningfully. This doesn't replacethe 'classic' virtual store experience, but it does mean that the varioussources, channels, and checkout expectations must all be accounted for andinnovated for. Platforms must adapt to this reality and drive this change - andShopware perfectly meets these requirements."Ben Marks will officially be introduced to the Shopware ecosystem and partnernetwork at this year's virtual Shopware Partner Day, taking place on March 23,and he is already looking forward to it: "I'm excited to see familiar faces andto meet many Shopware businesses for the first time. 2021 will be transformativefor Shopware's business - but the transformation can only happen bystrengthening and growing the Shopware network worldwide."More information on Ben Marks and his future role at Shopware can be found inthe Shopware blog: https://www.shopware.com/en/news/ and https://ots.de/3fWXF8___________________________________________________________________About ShopwareShopware is a leading ecommerce system and used by some of the largest Europeanbrands, retailers and manufacturers across B2C and B2B industries. As atrendsetting open source solution, Shopware gives retailers the freedom toquickly and easily realise their growth potential - with more flexibility andless complexity. Today, more than 100,000 companies rely on a Shopware solution,with all retailers - from start-ups to enterprise - generating a combinedturnover of 12 billion Euro in 2020.From its headquarters in Schöppingen, Germany, Shopware employs 250 people andrelies on a global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution partners. Acommunity with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over4,000 extensions and certified professional support. 100% equity-financed,Shopware is completely independent and through high investments in research anddevelopment, is the leading driver of innovation in European ecommerce.