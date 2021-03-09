 

Former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks joins Shopware as Director (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.03.2021, 12:30  |  85   |   |   

SCHÖPPINGEN/ISLE OF PALMS (ots) - Shopware, one of Europe's leading providers of
ecommerce solutions, has announced another major step in its international
growth strategy: former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks has joined the
Shopware team to quickly drive expansion of the international sector as Director
Global Market Development. Ben Marks had been directly involved with the Magento
ecosystem as an educator, facilitator, and strategic advisor since 2011,
representing the company and its ecosystem from his home in Isle of Palms, South
Carolina, USA.

"Tremendous opportunity"

With his move to Shopware, Ben is taking on new challenges even as he relies on
his decade of experience building and nurturing software communities. "With
Shopware I am continuing my journey in the world of open source commerce, which
began when I taught myself PHP in 2003. Shopware and its ecosystem have a
tremendous opportunity to address current and future needs of small/medium
businesses and the midmarket, which are underserved when it comes to truly
customisable commerce. My new leadership role as Director Global Market
Development allows me to help drive innovation and engagement by doing what I do
best - engaging and connecting people and businesses the world over," says Ben
Marks.

According to Marks the foundation for the future is well underway, noting that
"Shopware as an ecommerce solution delivers substantial flexibility with less
complexity, and thus deserves a worldwide community of agencies, developers, and
merchants in control of their own stories and relationship with their
consumers." Marks also notes that "merchants deserve to be in full control of
the customer experience and of the data used to build those experiences. Nimble,
customisation-based platforms have always pushed ecommerce forward. Shopware 6´s
Symfony-based architecture is ideal for this."

Shopware is leading the change

Ben Marks' change to one of Magento's largest competitors in Europe happens at a
time when the fast-evolving ecommerce industry finds itself at the crossroads
and is waiting for the next generation of commerce. "How you shop today is very
different from a year ago, two years ago, five years ago. The 'discover, shop,
buy' journey changes so rapidly - we want to be the ones leading that change,
driving innovation - rather than keeping up with or adapting to change.

"Commerce journeys are increasingly about meeting customers where they are and
introducing shoppable moments seamlessly & meaningfully. This doesn't replace
the 'classic' virtual store experience, but it does mean that the various
sources, channels, and checkout expectations must all be accounted for and
innovated for. Platforms must adapt to this reality and drive this change - and
Shopware perfectly meets these requirements."

Ben Marks will officially be introduced to the Shopware ecosystem and partner
network at this year's virtual Shopware Partner Day, taking place on March 23,
and he is already looking forward to it: "I'm excited to see familiar faces and
to meet many Shopware businesses for the first time. 2021 will be transformative
for Shopware's business - but the transformation can only happen by
strengthening and growing the Shopware network worldwide."

More information on Ben Marks and his future role at Shopware can be found in
the Shopware blog: https://www.shopware.com/en/news/ and https://ots.de/3fWXF8

___________________________________________________________________

About Shopware

Shopware is a leading ecommerce system and used by some of the largest European
brands, retailers and manufacturers across B2C and B2B industries. As a
trendsetting open source solution, Shopware gives retailers the freedom to
quickly and easily realise their growth potential - with more flexibility and
less complexity. Today, more than 100,000 companies rely on a Shopware solution,
with all retailers - from start-ups to enterprise - generating a combined
turnover of 12 billion Euro in 2020.

From its headquarters in Schöppingen, Germany, Shopware employs 250 people and
relies on a global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution partners. A
community with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over
4,000 extensions and certified professional support. 100% equity-financed,
Shopware is completely independent and through high investments in research and
development, is the leading driver of innovation in European ecommerce.

Contact:

shopware AG
Wiljo Krechting
mailto:public.relations@shopware.com
00 800 746 7626 0

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122681/4858874
OTS: shopware AG


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks joins Shopware as Director (FOTO) Shopware, one of Europe's leading providers of ecommerce solutions, has announced another major step in its international growth strategy: former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks has joined the Shopware team to quickly drive expansion of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Abgasskandal in der Wohnmobilbranche: Wohnmobil Fiat Ducato 2 im Fokus - hoher Schadenersatz für geschädigte Verbraucher ...
"Durch Karlsruhes Kultur können wir uns regenerieren und auf neue Ideen kommen" ...
ITB 2021: TUI erwartet Nachholeffekt für den Sommer und sieht Potential für den Osterurlaub in ...
Sodexo: Mobilitätsangebote sorgen für Schwung / In Kooperation mit Deutsche Dienstrad weitet ...
Internet- und Telefonverträge: Mehrheit der Deutschen schaut auf den Kundenservice und kurze Verträge (FOTO)
Trillium Flow Technologies(TM) erwirbt Red Point Alloys BV
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Helix Seeks to Expand Blockchain Business and Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding ...
Vergünstigte Wallbox und weitere Vorteile / Attraktives Angebot: Renault ZOE für Vattenfall Kunden
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Ehemaliger Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks wird Director bei Shopware (FOTO)
08.03.21
Apollo and Athene to Merge in All-Stock Transaction
08.03.21
Maxima Grupė launches Commercial Paper Programme
05.03.21
Rritual Superfoods Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
05.03.21
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
05.03.21
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
05.03.21
OPEC+ schockt den Markt
05.03.21
Rohstoffe: OPEC+ schockt den Markt
05.03.21
Gold-Kupfer-Silber-Zink-Blei!: Adventus Mining bringt weiter fantastische Bohrergebnisse hervor - Nur die Börse honoriert es noch nicht...
04.03.21
Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
70
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals