NICE inContact CXone Adds First-of-its-Kind AI to Drive Higher CSAT and Lower Service Cost
NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced the Spring 2021 release of CXone, which adds first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) innovations with Real-Time Interaction Guidance for agents, expands self-service capabilities, extends its digital-first reach, and empowers highly effective work-from-anywhere teams.
With the Spring 2021 product release, organizations can now leverage cutting-edge, industry-first NICE Enlighten AI models to guide agents at the point-of-service on the most critical behaviors impacting the customer experience -- boosting customer satisfaction in real-time. In addition, CXone is enabling organizations to add custom apps as digital channels and redefine their self-service capabilities with a new “no-code” integration framework to “bring your own” market-leading virtual agents from Google and others. Also, with this release, new features in CXone Workforce Engagement provide agents with anytime, anywhere mobile scheduling and streamline coaching efforts.
The disruption brought on by COVID-19 has accelerated several key trends. The need to provide digital self-service and reduce the cost to serve has driven significant growth in the deployment of AI and chatbots, with 67 percent of consumers using AI for customer service – up from 46 percent in 2019, according to the 2020 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, Consumer Wave. Additionally, 84 percent of consumers indicate they are more willing to do business with companies that offer self-service options.
“By focusing on building in agility through four key pillars – AI, digital engagement, self-service, and agent empowerment – CXone is setting the standard for delivering the latest innovations that build customer relationships that last,” said Paul Jarman, NICE InContact CEO.
Enhancing customer experience with AI-driven agent assistance guidance
- NICE inContact CXone Real-Time Interaction Guidance uses NICE Enlighten AI to advise agents at point-of-service on critical behaviors statistically-proven to boost customer satisfaction. It elevates performance of hard-to-train soft-skills like active listening or taking ownership of issues by using Enlighten, the first comprehensive AI framework for customer engagement with out-of-the-box, CX-specific models pre-trained on billions of real-life consumer interactions. Unlike traditional ‘after-the-fact’ coaching, CXone Real-Time Interaction Guidance instantly scores agent behaviors that influence customer sentiment and guides agents on the most impactful soft-skill actions to build rapport and influence satisfaction in any topic.
Increasing self-service adoption with no-code bot integration and journey analytics
