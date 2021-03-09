NICE inContact CXone Adds First-of-its-Kind AI to Drive Higher CSAT and Lower Service Cost

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced the Spring 2021 release of CXone, which adds first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) innovations with Real-Time Interaction Guidance for agents, expands self-service capabilities, extends its digital-first reach, and empowers highly effective work-from-anywhere teams.

With the Spring 2021 product release, organizations can now leverage cutting-edge, industry-first NICE Enlighten AI models to guide agents at the point-of-service on the most critical behaviors impacting the customer experience -- boosting customer satisfaction in real-time. In addition, CXone is enabling organizations to add custom apps as digital channels and redefine their self-service capabilities with a new “no-code” integration framework to “bring your own” market-leading virtual agents from Google and others. Also, with this release, new features in CXone Workforce Engagement provide agents with anytime, anywhere mobile scheduling and streamline coaching efforts.