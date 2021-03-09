Nanotech Launches LiveOptik PROTECT Security Foil for Brand Protection

LiveOptik PROTECT foil features a seamless, uniquely secure, photorealistic lock design that engages consumers while protecting the brand. The security foil has been designed with input from channel partners and is offered as an in-stock wallpaper design in a bulk roll format. Channel partners can easily convert the foils into various finished offerings and market them directly to their customer base. Custom designs are also available.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the launch of LiveOptik PROTECT security foil – a security foil designed specifically for the brand protection industry.

Containing up to 16 million distinct colours, LiveOptik PROTECT images are produced with nano-optic structures, all without the need for inks or dyes. The foil delivers unique multi-image, on-off visual effects that are easy to validate, making it an exceptional indicator of product authenticity and an excellent anti-counterfeit solution.

“Our new LiveOptik PROTECT security foil was designed with direct input from some of the brand market’s leading authorities,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “Its vivid image switch effect provides unparalleled security for companies looking to protect their brand and the bulk roll format enables channel partners to seamlessly add LiveOptik PROTECT foil to their customer offerings. Initial discussions with channel partners are very encouraging and we anticipate orders this year.”

The security foil is broadly supported across a wide range of material substrates and application processes, including overprinting, high-strength adhesives, and tamper-evident materials. LiveOptik PROTECT was intentionally designed for easy integration and maximum flexibility. It is also highly durable with chemical resistance, delamination resistance, water resistance, and scuff resistance.

To request samples and for pricing, contact info@nanosecurity.ca or click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated developments in our operations in future periods and events or conditions that may occur in the future. These statements reflect our current expectations. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will be realized.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.