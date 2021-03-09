 

At +26.1% CAGR, Low-code Development Platform Market size is Expected to reach 65.15 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 12:30  |  56   |   |   

PUNE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand for software development to perform the IT operations in fast-changing environments and growing need for rapid customization and scalability are the key drivers of Global Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) Market.

BEMR Logo

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is valued at USD 12.85 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 65.15 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Low-Code Development Platform Industry Report: Some major key players for global Low-Code development platform market are Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, Oracle, Pegasystems, Magic Software Enterprises, Agile Point, OutSystems, Zoho, Quick Base, LANSA, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, Netcall, WaveMaker, and others.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1168

Scope of Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Report:

Low-Code development platform (LCDP) refers to the event of applications software by the means of graphical interface (GUI) rather than the standard process of programming. The platforms mainly focused on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces like web applications and database platforms. The Low-Code development offers low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and value for the event of the platform, which, in turn, are advantageous to the business processes. LCDPs are being deployed as a way of facilitating the fast production and usage of functional software which will meet the information needs and also the unique process of the enterprise. The microcomputer revolution has allowed mass integration of business operations using customized software, as businesses have distributed required devices extensively around their employees' bases. This has enabled the software developers to form tailored systems to the particular needs of organizations, in quantity.

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market, because the restrictions on the movement of individuals have encouraged the businesses to have interaction with their customers and clients over the web, that an array of applications (either mobile or online) are being developed. Also, governments across the planet are creating applications to coach people with COVID-related alerts and notifications. In such regard, LCDPs allow developers to form, develop, and deploy changes rather quickly.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At +26.1% CAGR, Low-code Development Platform Market size is Expected to reach 65.15 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research PUNE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The increasing demand for software development to perform the IT operations in fast-changing environments and growing need for rapid customization and scalability are the key drivers of Global Low-Code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Wi-Fi Market worth $25.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area