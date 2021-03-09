At +26.1% CAGR, Low-code Development Platform Market size is Expected to reach 65.15 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand for software development to perform the IT operations in fast-changing environments and growing need for rapid customization and scalability are the key drivers of Global Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) Market.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is valued at USD 12.85 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 65.15 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Low-Code Development Platform Industry Report: Some major key players for global Low-Code development platform market are Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, Oracle, Pegasystems, Magic Software Enterprises, Agile Point, OutSystems, Zoho, Quick Base, LANSA, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, Netcall, WaveMaker, and others.

Scope of Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Report:

Low-Code development platform (LCDP) refers to the event of applications software by the means of graphical interface (GUI) rather than the standard process of programming. The platforms mainly focused on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces like web applications and database platforms. The Low-Code development offers low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and value for the event of the platform, which, in turn, are advantageous to the business processes. LCDPs are being deployed as a way of facilitating the fast production and usage of functional software which will meet the information needs and also the unique process of the enterprise. The microcomputer revolution has allowed mass integration of business operations using customized software, as businesses have distributed required devices extensively around their employees' bases. This has enabled the software developers to form tailored systems to the particular needs of organizations, in quantity.

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market, because the restrictions on the movement of individuals have encouraged the businesses to have interaction with their customers and clients over the web, that an array of applications (either mobile or online) are being developed. Also, governments across the planet are creating applications to coach people with COVID-related alerts and notifications. In such regard, LCDPs allow developers to form, develop, and deploy changes rather quickly.