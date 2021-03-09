 

ChromaDex to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 3:50pm ET (12:50pm PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of ChromaDex’s website at www.chromadex.com. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on March 16th and 17th. To register for the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About the Conference:

Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will provide investors a broad spectrum of public and private healthcare companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry: bio & specialty pharmaceuticals; biotechnology; medical devices; life science tools and diagnostics; healthcare information technology and distribution; and healthcare providers and servicers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



