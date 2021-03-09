 

Titan Medical Issues Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 12:45  |  101   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced a corporate update in conjunction with its presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will provide an overview of the Company and its Enos robotic single access surgical system at the conference, which is available for on-demand access on Titan Medical’s website under the “Investors” section.

“We are pleased to further detail our corporate strategy and the market opportunity for our Enos surgical system. The achievements to date position Titan for success in attaining our vision for robotic-assisted surgery that may allow patients less trauma, shorter hospitalization time, less scarring, faster recovery times and reduced post-operative pain,” said David McNally. “With a strong cash position and expert in-house technical talent, the advanced development of the Enos surgical system is at full intensity. We plan to continue executing on our corporate milestones with the objectives of completing product development in 2021 and human clinical studies in 2022.”

Corporate highlights, including those found in the presentation are included below.

Market Opportunity:

  • Based on independent research, the total addressable US surgical robotics market could reach $18 billion1 with up to six million addressable procedures annually, and gynecologic surgery representing about $1 billion in market potential, in the US alone.2 Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system.
  • The current robotic surgery market appears to be underpenetrated due in part to costs associated with existing robotic surgical systems. The Enos surgical system is being developed to allow hospitals to benefit from increased procedure throughput and reduced post-operative hospitalization of patients.
  • Surgical procedures have evolved from open surgery with the growth of minimally invasive surgery, and further with the evolution in robotic assisted surgery. Current robotic assisted surgical systems are primarily comprised of multi-port systems, typically involving three instruments and a camera, and each requiring a separate incision. With single port, or single access, robotic surgery, the number and size of incisions, or access points, is further reduced. The Enos surgical system is a robotic surgical system designed for single access surgery.
  • Reducing the number of incisions to a single access point may potentially reduce the trauma, complications, scarring, healing time, and use of post-operative pain medications associated with surgery. This may especially be relevant in the context of a post-COVID-19 environment.

Titan Medical’s Enos Surgical System:

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Medical Issues Corporate Update Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced a corporate update in conjunction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Titan Medical Announces Closing of US $23M Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
22.02.21
Titan Medical Reports Year-End 2020 Financial Results
20.02.21
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus
16.02.21
Titan Medical Launches “Titan Living Labs” Showcasing a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Product Development
09.02.21
Titan Medical to Report Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on February 22, 2021
08.02.21
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus