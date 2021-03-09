Titan Medical Issues Corporate Update
Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced a corporate update in conjunction with its presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will provide an overview of the Company and its Enos robotic single access surgical system at the conference, which is available for on-demand access on Titan Medical’s website under the “Investors” section.
“We are pleased to further detail our corporate strategy and the market opportunity for our Enos surgical system. The achievements to date position Titan for success in attaining our vision for robotic-assisted surgery that may allow patients less trauma, shorter hospitalization time, less scarring, faster recovery times and reduced post-operative pain,” said David McNally. “With a strong cash position and expert in-house technical talent, the advanced development of the Enos surgical system is at full intensity. We plan to continue executing on our corporate milestones with the objectives of completing product development in 2021 and human clinical studies in 2022.”
Corporate highlights, including those found in the presentation are included below.
Market Opportunity:
- Based on independent research, the total addressable US surgical robotics market could reach $18 billion1 with up to six million addressable procedures annually, and gynecologic surgery representing about $1 billion in market potential, in the US alone.2 Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system.
- The current robotic surgery market appears to be underpenetrated due in part to costs associated with existing robotic surgical systems. The Enos surgical system is being developed to allow hospitals to benefit from increased procedure throughput and reduced post-operative hospitalization of patients.
- Surgical procedures have evolved from open surgery with the growth of minimally invasive surgery, and further with the evolution in robotic assisted surgery. Current robotic assisted surgical systems are primarily comprised of multi-port systems, typically involving three instruments and a camera, and each requiring a separate incision. With single port, or single access, robotic surgery, the number and size of incisions, or access points, is further reduced. The Enos surgical system is a robotic surgical system designed for single access surgery.
- Reducing the number of incisions to a single access point may potentially reduce the trauma, complications, scarring, healing time, and use of post-operative pain medications associated with surgery. This may especially be relevant in the context of a post-COVID-19 environment.
Titan Medical’s Enos Surgical System:
