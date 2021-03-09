Titan Medical Issues Corporate Update

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced a corporate update in conjunction with its presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will provide an overview of the Company and its Enos robotic single access surgical system at the conference, which is available for on-demand access on Titan Medical’s website under the “Investors” section.

“We are pleased to further detail our corporate strategy and the market opportunity for our Enos surgical system. The achievements to date position Titan for success in attaining our vision for robotic-assisted surgery that may allow patients less trauma, shorter hospitalization time, less scarring, faster recovery times and reduced post-operative pain,” said David McNally. “With a strong cash position and expert in-house technical talent, the advanced development of the Enos surgical system is at full intensity. We plan to continue executing on our corporate milestones with the objectives of completing product development in 2021 and human clinical studies in 2022.”