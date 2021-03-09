Teleflex Reports 250,000 Patients Treated for Enlarged Prostate With the Minimally Invasive UroLift System

In the United States alone, more than 42 million men are affected by BPH and approximately 12 million men are under a doctor’s care for the condition. 1 This common, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate occurs as men age and can interrupt sleep, cause urinary problems, and decrease quality of life. 2

“The UroLift System is a standard of care in my practice, and I confidently recommend it to appropriate patients who face the challenge of an enlarging prostate,” said Wayne Kuang, M.D.a “Many men are looking for alternatives to medications and major surgeries that have unwanted side effects and risks. The UroLift System may enable men to experience rapid symptom relief, recover from the procedure quickly, and return to their normal routines with minimal downtime.3,4 This minimally invasive procedure can achieve consistent results in a broad range of BPH patients with various anatomies and a wide range of sizes.”

“Celebrating 250,000 patients treated with the UroLift System is an exciting milestone. We thank the physicians in our community who recommend the UroLift System to their patients,” said Tyler Binney, President of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “Recent clinical data show the UroLift System provides a superior patient experience with better sexual function, lower catheterization rates, less interference with daily activities, and higher patient satisfaction in the early recovery period.b,5 Patients treated with the UroLift System may also achieve better outcomes in sexual function and satisfaction than men who receive medical therapy.c,8 These positive UroLift System outcomes align with our goal at Teleflex to improve the health and quality of patients’ lives.”

About the UroLift System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older. The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.d,3,6,7 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.3 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 250,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.e Learn more at www.UroLift.com.