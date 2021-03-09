 

Metacrine Initiates Phase 2a Trial of MET642 for the Treatment of Patients with NASH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 12:30  |  57   |   |   

On-track for Interim Analysis Readout in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the first patient has been treated in its Phase 2a trial of MET642, a potent, sustained, non-bile acid farnesoid x-receptor (FXR) agonist, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

“NASH is a devastating disease, for which an optimized FXR agonist could play a foundational role in the treatment paradigm,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of Metacrine. “MET642 has demonstrated an encouraging profile - including sustained pharmacodynamic effects without pruritus or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol increase - after 14 days of daily oral dosing in our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. We are pleased to start this important proof-of-concept study in patients with NASH and look forward to sharing interim results in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Metacrine has developed a proprietary FXR platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a clinically differentiated and improved therapeutic profile. The company’s lead FXR clinical candidate, MET409, has successfully completed a 12-week trial in patients with NASH. MET642 is derived from the same chemical scaffold as MET409, with comparable FXR target engagement and pharmacology in preclinical studies, while demonstrating increased potency and differentiated pharmaceutical properties relative to MET409.

The Phase 2a clinical trial is a 16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity (as measured by liver fat reduction) of MET642 (3 mg and 6 mg) vs placebo. An interim analysis is planned in the fourth quarter of 2021, after approximately 60 patients have completed 16 weeks of treatment. Topline trial results of up to 180 patients are expected to be reported in the first half of 2022.

About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a differentiated and improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metacrine Initiates Phase 2a Trial of MET642 for the Treatment of Patients with NASH On-track for Interim Analysis Readout in the Fourth Quarter of 2021SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Provides Update on Base Shelf Prospectus and Deemed Exercise of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Metacrine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2021 Global Life Sciences Conference
19.02.21
Metacrine to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
16.02.21
Metacrine Announces Publication of MET409 NASH Proof-of-Concept Study Results in the Journal of Hepatology