Metacrine Initiates Phase 2a Trial of MET642 for the Treatment of Patients with NASH

“NASH is a devastating disease, for which an optimized FXR agonist could play a foundational role in the treatment paradigm,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of Metacrine. “MET642 has demonstrated an encouraging profile - including sustained pharmacodynamic effects without pruritus or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol increase - after 14 days of daily oral dosing in our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. We are pleased to start this important proof-of-concept study in patients with NASH and look forward to sharing interim results in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the first patient has been treated in its Phase 2a trial of MET642, a potent, sustained, non-bile acid farnesoid x-receptor (FXR) agonist, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Metacrine has developed a proprietary FXR platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a clinically differentiated and improved therapeutic profile. The company’s lead FXR clinical candidate, MET409, has successfully completed a 12-week trial in patients with NASH. MET642 is derived from the same chemical scaffold as MET409, with comparable FXR target engagement and pharmacology in preclinical studies, while demonstrating increased potency and differentiated pharmaceutical properties relative to MET409.

The Phase 2a clinical trial is a 16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity (as measured by liver fat reduction) of MET642 (3 mg and 6 mg) vs placebo. An interim analysis is planned in the fourth quarter of 2021, after approximately 60 patients have completed 16 weeks of treatment. Topline trial results of up to 180 patients are expected to be reported in the first half of 2022.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a differentiated and improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.