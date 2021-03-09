 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering the AstraZeneca Vaccines for $17.50 Per Vaccine as Mentioned in 8k Filing 03/08/21

Single-Dose Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Followed by a 12-Week Booster

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGlobal WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) continues the fight against COVID 19 by now offering the Vaccine for just $17.50 per vaccine.

Single-dose Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine followed by a 12-week booster.
VOLUME 397, ISSUE 10277, P854-855, MARCH 06, 2021

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)005 ...

Call (949) 757-4152 to place your order and get an allocation or email Global at Sales@gwhpcorp.com

“Global understands that this is a war on COVID 19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight,” states CEO Charles Storngo.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” Biden said. “Today, I’m signing executive action to use the Defense Production Act and all other available authorities to direct all federal agencies and private entities to accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, vaccinate, and take care of our people.”

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/01/21/president-joe-biden-count ...

Under Mr. Strongo’s direction, Global is following the President and his leadership and is making a war on COVID. To conquer COVID and win this war, Global must keep up the research and development of tests.  We are continuing to offer more tests and now vaccines to win this war on COVID 19.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of COVID 19 tests. Global’s WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer is capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

Mr. Strongo states, “Antibody and Antigen Testing is critical to fight against CoViD 19 SARS 2.”

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

