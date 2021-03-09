 

Stonebranch Appoints Peter Baljet as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 12:57  |  51   |   |   

Seasoned technology executive brings deep leadership experience in helping organizations plan and execute cloud-transformation strategies.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, is pleased to announce that Peter Baljet has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Baljet serves on Stonebranch's executive leadership team and leads the management, development and expansion of the company's software products and platforms.

Mr. Baljet has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the technology industry, focused in the areas of enterprise software solutions and services. He has held leadership positions in product development, technology strategy, product management, operations and consulting services. 

Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the Stonebranch executive leadership team. The breadth and depth of Peter's experience—especially his visionary work in developing cloud-based products—will be especially valuable to our many customers who are transforming their IT environments to include more cloud applications and infrastructure."

Peter Baljet commented, "This is an exciting time to join the Stonebranch team. Growth is strong, we have a great customer base, and our products are differentiated and highly competitive. I'm looking forward to applying my experience in developing cloud-based products to work for Stonebranch customers. As organizations move along the transition to hybrid IT environments that link on-premises and cloud-based applications and infrastructure, Stonebranch is uniquely positioned to help with that journey. Our experience with automating and orchestrating legacy on-prem IT systems, combined with our market-leading cloud capabilities, will increasingly provide our customers with never-before-seen levels of transparency and control across enterprise on-prem, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments."

Prior to Stonebranch, Mr. Baljet served as Vice President of Cloud Architecture, Engineering and Operations for Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Baljet established and grew Deloitte's global cloud innovation organization, where he led the development and operations of products based on cloud technologies, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS.

Mr. Baljet also served as Vice President, Product Development, for SAP Labs LLC, where he led global product engineering and operations for SAP's flagship enterprise manufacturing products. Prior to SAP, Mr. Baljet served in Technology and Operations leadership positions at Visiprise, where he was responsible for technology and product strategy, growth and management of distributed product development teams, and consulting and customer support operations. 

About Stonebranch
Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

Media contact:
Scott Davis
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg



