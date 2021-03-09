Pentair to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021. Mr. Stauch’s presentation will begin at approximately 3:40 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch’s remarks and will remain available on the website through April 14, 2021.