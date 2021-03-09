 

Ranpak Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  65   |   |   

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive; they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

“We are honored to have received this notable recognition from Fast Company. Ranpak is transforming the packaging, supply chain and logistics industries by leveraging the power of paper and automation technology,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak. “2020 was a year in which innovation was more important than ever, as so many businesses needed to pivot to survive, including implementing new e-commerce packaging strategies. As the global leader of sustainable packaging solutions, Ranpak was proud to partner with a range of industries over the last year to provide them with the innovative solutions they needed to protect their products and the environment.”

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

The flexible technologies offered by Ranpak, such as AccuFill Next Generation Void Fill Solution, of PadPak Guardian Next Generation Cushioning Solution, Enhanced FillPak Trident Solution, all of which were launched or made more broadly available in the last year, help companies meet many new packaging challenges. Warehousing and transport operations see particular benefits from truly flexible cushioning, wrapping and void fill solutions. These solutions help customers streamline their packaging operations, many of which saw increased pressures due to COVID-19, so that they are equipped to maximize efficiencies in warehouse, supply chain and logistics operations.

Ranpak’s automated solutions also help its customers analyze and improve consumables costs, seasonal volume peaks, pallet filling rates and freight optimization. Ranpak’s automation technology delivers better speed, higher-productivity and more cost effectiveness for its customers, resulting in a packaging process that is more efficient, has a lower total cost of ownership, and is tailored to its customer’s specific, and ever-changing, business needs.

