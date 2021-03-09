 

Palantir Announces “Double Click” Demo Event on April 14, 2021

09.03.2021   

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” demo events on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00am ET.

Palantir software is used by customers across 40 industries worldwide. Double Click is Palantir's series of software demo events that showcase how the company's platforms are used across these industries and customers.

The first event will feature in-depth demonstrations of Palantir Foundry for life sciences and industrials. Palantir’s customers in these verticals include Merck, NIH, NHS, 3M, bp, PG&E, LANXESS, Doosan, and others. The software demos at Double Click will showcase how customers can use Archetypes, Palantir’s solution to deploy end-to-end use cases in a matter of clicks, on top of Foundry, including:

  • Life Sciences: harmonized patient view, clinical and observational data curation, prognostic model management, accelerated discovery via scientific research collaboration
  • Industrials: end-to-end quality assurance, production optimization, high-scale IoT analytics, supply chain optimization

Advance registration is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/doubleclick. Capacity is limited, and registration will close 24 hours prior to the event. For any questions regarding the event, please email double-click@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the event and the expected performance and benefits of, or anticipated updates to, its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to meet the unique or anticipated needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; and our platforms’ reliability. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.



