 

Ra Medical Systems to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 16, 2021

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) announces that it will report 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide a business update after market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Ra Medical management will hold an investment community conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Pre-Registration

 

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here.

 

 

 

 

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

 

 

 

Live Call:

 

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing:

 

 

U.S.

866-777-2509

 

 

International

412-317-5413

 

 

Passcode

10152763

 

 

 

 

Live Webcast:

 

Ra Medical Website

 

 

 

 

The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

 

 

 

 

Replay:

 

U.S.

877-344-7529

 

 

Canada

855-669-9658

 

 

International

412-317-0088

 

 

Passcode

10152763

 

 

 

 

 

 

The replay will be available for 48 hours.

 

 

 

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.



