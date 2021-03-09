ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Novitium Pharma, Strengthening R&D Engine and Expanding Generics and CDMO Business
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novitium Pharma, a privately held, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company with development, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities for $163.5 million, including $89.5 million in cash and $74 million in equity plus two potential future cash earn-outs of up to $46.5 million. The transaction has been approved by the ANI Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by ANI shareholders as required by Nasdaq listing standards as described below. Equity holders of Novitium have approved the transaction.
“Strengthening our well-established Generics business with enhanced development capabilities and increased focus on niche opportunities is a key pillar of ANI’s growth strategy. The acquisition of Novitium aligns with this strategy, adding a best-in-class R&D engine that delivers sustainable growth through new product launches and offering upside through niche 505(b)(2) opportunities. The addition of a U.S. based, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and enhanced scale to our CDMO business are other attractive advantages of this acquisition. We also look forward to welcoming Samy, Chad, Vijay and the entire Novitium team to ANI,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO.
“We expect the transaction will be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA. Upon closing of the transaction, our strengthened pro forma capital structure, including the new senior credit facilities underwritten by Truist Securities and the PIPE from Ampersand Capital Partners will enable us to facilitate long-term growth,” concluded Lalwani.
Samy Shanmugam, Co-Founder and President, and Chad Gassert, Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to join ANI as we enter this next phase of exciting growth at Novitium Pharma. We look forward to supporting ANI to execute on their strategy of growing their business, expanding and diversifying their product portfolio, and creating long-term value for their investors.”
Transaction Strongly Positions ANI for Future Growth
-
Proven R&D Engine Fuels Sustainable Growth
Novitium anticipates launching 25+ additional products in 2021 and 2022, including products with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Competitive Generic Therapy (“CGT”) designation. The Company currently has 21 abbreviated new drug applications (“ANDAs”) filed with the FDA and more than 30 additional products under development. Novitium’s leadership of Samy Shanmugam, Chad Gassert, Vijay Thorappadi and the entire team has an excellent track record of execution and efficiency from filing to launch. Integration of Novitium’s R&D operations will establish a center of excellence for ANI’s generics product development program.
-
Expands ANI’s R&D Pipeline Focused on Niche Opportunities
|
