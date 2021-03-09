ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Novitium Pharma, Strengthening R&D Engine and Expanding Generics and CDMO Business

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novitium Pharma, a privately held, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company with development, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities for $163.5 million, including $89.5 million in cash and $74 million in equity plus two potential future cash earn-outs of up to $46.5 million. The transaction has been approved by the ANI Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by ANI shareholders as required by Nasdaq listing standards as described below. Equity holders of Novitium have approved the transaction.

“Strengthening our well-established Generics business with enhanced development capabilities and increased focus on niche opportunities is a key pillar of ANI’s growth strategy. The acquisition of Novitium aligns with this strategy, adding a best-in-class R&D engine that delivers sustainable growth through new product launches and offering upside through niche 505(b)(2) opportunities. The addition of a U.S. based, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and enhanced scale to our CDMO business are other attractive advantages of this acquisition. We also look forward to welcoming Samy, Chad, Vijay and the entire Novitium team to ANI,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO.