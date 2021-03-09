Everbridge Announces Pricing of Upsized $325 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG) announced today the pricing of $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the Notes) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof. In connection with the offering, Everbridge has also granted the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Everbridge and will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 5.5341 shares of Everbridge’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $180.70 per share), subject to customary adjustments. The initial conversion price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 40% over the last reported sale price of Everbridge’s common stock on March 8, 2021. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Everbridge’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Everbridge’s common stock, at Everbridge’s election. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding December 15, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions. Thereafter, holders of the Notes may convert their Notes at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.

Everbridge may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024 if the last reported sale price of Everbridge’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Everbridge provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Everbridge provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If Everbridge undergoes a “fundamental change,” holders of the Notes may require Everbridge to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their Notes at a fundamental change repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.