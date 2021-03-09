 

Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 12:45  |  68   |   |   

PRINCETON, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), announced the expiration and results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, an aggregate principal amount of $411,334,000, or 68.6%, of the 2025 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which amount excludes $6,925,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures.  Clearway Operating has accepted for payment all 2025 Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for such 2025 Notes on March 9, 2021. Clearway Operating also expects to accept for payment all 2025 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures and to make payment for such 2025 Notes on March 11, 2021.  Concurrently with the launch of the tender offer, Clearway Operating exercised its right to optionally redeem any 2025 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the tender offer, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes, which redemption will occur on March 17, 2021.

Requests for documents relating to the tender offer may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information Agent, at (866) 796-6867 (Toll-Free) or (212) 269-5550, by email at cwen@dfking.com, or via the following web address: www.dfking.com/cwen. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the Dealer Manager for the tender offer. Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager at +1 (800) 624-1808 (Toll-Free) or +1 (212) 761-1057 (Collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, including the New Notes, nor does it constitute a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the New Notes or the 2025 Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2025 PRINCETON, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), announced the expiration and results of its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Pricing of Offering of $925 Million “Green Bond”
02.03.21
Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Cash Tender Offer and Concurrent Redemption Notice for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2025
02.03.21
Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Offering of $925 Million “Green Bond”
01.03.21
Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Clearway Provides Update Regarding Recent Texas Weather Events
21.02.21
3 Dividendenaktien, die ich sofort kaufen würde
16.02.21
Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.324 per Share
08.02.21
Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021