Peptone Market is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030)

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a growth supplement for mammalian and microbial cell culture. These are derived from plants, animals, and yeast. However, animal-based peptones are mostly preferred for in commercial cell culture optimization processes. Availability of a wide variety of animal peptones also contributes to their high-value share in the market. Increasing adoption of animal-based peptones as a low-cost growth supplement for the commercial production of biopharmaceuticals is accelerating market growth. Further, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities are also expected to accelerate the expansion of the peptone market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Growing burden of chronic disease patient population is creating huge demand for novel biopharmaceuticals. Protein supplements such as peptone play an important role in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Due to rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for peptone is expected to witness significant increase over the coming years.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Get PDF Sample for the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12784

Key Takeaways from Peptone Market Study

Peptones derived from animals is expected to contribute more than half of the revenue share in the market.

By product, protein hydrolysates are expected to hold the highest market share in 2020, with more than 3/4 revenue share worldwide.

By end user, biopharmaceutical Companies will hold a major share by acquiring over 55% of the market. This sector is the most advancing compared to other end users.

By application, microbial cell culture is expected to hold two-third market share, owing to high preference for peptone supplements for microbial cell culture.

North America captures close to 1/3 of the global peptone market share.

captures close to 1/3 of the global peptone market share. Collaborations and acquisitions are key growth strategies of leading manufacturers for expansion of product portfolio.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a considerable impact on the growth of the peptone market in 2020 due to lockdown implementation by governments.

Country's such as China and India are projected to be the fastest-growing markets, and will expand at a CAGR above 5% through 2030.

and are projected to be the fastest-growing markets, and will expand at a CAGR above 5% through 2030. The U.S. holds a big portion of the market revenue, and accounts for more than 80% in North America .

"Increasing burden of infectious diseases and preference of peptone for bio-production will upswing global demand," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.