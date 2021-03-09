 

Peptone Market is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a growth supplement for mammalian and microbial cell culture. These are derived from plants, animals, and yeast. However, animal-based peptones are mostly preferred for in commercial cell culture optimization processes. Availability of a wide variety of animal peptones also contributes to their high-value share in the market. Increasing adoption of animal-based peptones as a low-cost growth supplement for the commercial production of biopharmaceuticals is accelerating market growth. Further, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities are also expected to accelerate the expansion of the peptone market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

PMR Logo

Growing burden of chronic disease patient population is creating huge demand for novel biopharmaceuticals. Protein supplements such as peptone play an important role in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Due to rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for peptone is expected to witness significant increase over the coming years.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Get PDF Sample for the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12784

Key Takeaways from Peptone Market Study

  • Peptones derived from animals is expected to contribute more than half of the revenue share in the market.
  • By product, protein hydrolysates are expected to hold the highest market share in 2020, with more than 3/4 revenue share worldwide.
  • By end user, biopharmaceutical Companies will hold a major share by acquiring over 55% of the market. This sector is the most advancing compared to other end users.
  • By application, microbial cell culture is expected to hold two-third market share, owing to high preference for peptone supplements for microbial cell culture.
  • North America captures close to 1/3 of the global peptone market share.
  • Collaborations and acquisitions are key growth strategies of leading manufacturers for expansion of product portfolio.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak had a considerable impact on the growth of the peptone market in 2020 due to lockdown implementation by governments.
  • Country's such as China and India are projected to be the fastest-growing markets, and will expand at a CAGR above 5% through 2030.
  • The U.S. holds a big portion of the market revenue, and accounts for more than 80% in North America.

"Increasing burden of infectious diseases and preference of peptone for bio-production will upswing global demand," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peptone Market is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030) NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a growth supplement for mammalian and microbial cell culture. These are derived from plants, animals, and yeast. However, animal-based peptones are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Wi-Fi Market worth $25.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area