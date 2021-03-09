Rockwell Automation to Present at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 12:20 p.m. Central Time and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.