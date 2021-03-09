 

Rockwell Automation to Present at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

09.03.2021   

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 12:20 p.m. Central Time and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.



