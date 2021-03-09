 

FreeWheel Launches Data Warehouse, Enabling Advertisers to Securely Access and Analyze Cross-Media Campaign Data Holistically within the Strata Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company announced the launch of Data Warehouse, part of the Strata ad management platform. Data Warehouse provides Strata users with a single source of flexible, consolidated insights into their cross-media campaigns from the Strata system, and it is interoperable with agencies’ existing business intelligence solutions.

Advertisers have historically faced several challenges when accessing and analyzing insights into their advertising campaigns. They often pull insights from multiple locations and platforms, which provide a fragmented look at their media performance. The process of multiple data interfaces can also be cumbersome and time consuming even for the most seasoned data analysts. Only the Strata Data Warehouse can solve these issues with a simple, user-friendly way to obtain consolidated, multi-market, cross-media reports in minutes.

“In today’s cross-screen advertising world, multi-platform data insights are a must,” said Mark McKee, Chief Revenue Officer, FreeWheel. “But often, the process for obtaining these insights can be time-consuming and complicated. With the Strata Data Warehouse, our clients are seeing measurable time savings. This is valuable time that can be used to put these new insights to work to power the planning, execution, and optimization of their media campaigns.”

Data Warehouse will be available to all Strata users in April and is currently being used in beta phase by five Strata agencies, including Harmelin, one of the largest independent media service firms in the United States.

"With the availability of near real-time data becoming a necessity in the media space, the addition of the FreeWheel Data Warehouse has given our agency the tools we need to produce timely, accurate reports and make quicker, more poignant optimizations to our campaigns,” said Joe Fedorowicz, Director, Systems Integrations, Harmelin. “The complexity of the data, coupled with familiar interoperability, allowed the Strata datasets to seamlessly enter our workflows."

Cooper-Smith, a full-service media agency headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, has also been using Data Warehouse to access and analyze campaign data.

“Introduction of the Strata Data Warehouse has allowed Cooper-Smith to spend less resources preparing and validating data,” said Jessica Bayer, Senior Director of Analytics, Cooper Smith. “In return, it is allowing more time to focus on integrating a wider range of data, driving real-time optimizations and predictive modeling for our clients. What used to take hours is done in a matter of minutes.”

Later this quarter, FreeWheel will be launching the next phase of Data Warehouse that will include deeper analytic tools. These capabilities will provide extensive functionality to all agency users – from buying and planning to finance teams. The tool will provide visual reporting options, drag and drop functionality and customization based on users’ needs.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



