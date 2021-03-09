Takeda to Acquire Maverick Therapeutics to Advance T-Cell Engager Therapies for Solid Tumors and Expand Novel Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the exercise of its option to acquire Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted immunotherapies. Under the agreement, Takeda will obtain Maverick’s T-cell engager COBRA platform and a broad development portfolio, including Maverick’s lead development candidate TAK-186 (MVC-101) currently in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors, and TAK-280 (MVC-280), which is anticipated to enter the clinic in the second half of Takeda’s fiscal year 2021 for the treatment of patients with B7H3-expressing solid tumors. After closing of the transaction, Maverick employees, including its team of talented scientists, will join Takeda’s Research & Development organization.

“Collaboration is paramount to our R&D strategy and our pursuit of novel approaches to treat cancer,” said Chris Arendt, Ph.D., head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit of Takeda. “By supporting pioneers like Maverick working in emerging areas of science, we can share expertise, resources and risk to bring transformational new therapies to patients faster. Maverick’s cutting-edge COBRA platform is an exciting addition to our oncology portfolio that provides a novel conditional bioengineering approach to advance redirected immunotherapies against solid tumors.”

Maverick’s COBRA platform is designed to safely target a broad range of solid tumors with highly specific and potent activity while limiting toxicities in normal tissues. Unlike standard T-cell engaging immunotherapies that are systemically active when administered, COBRA-engineered, protein-based therapies are engineered to exploit the tumor microenvironment, triggering T-cell-mediated killing only at the site of the tumor while sparing damage to patients’ healthy tissues. The COBRA platform complements Takeda’s approach to redirecting immune cells to target cancer with the potential to unlock efficacy in solid tumors.