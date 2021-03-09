 

Takeda to Acquire Maverick Therapeutics to Advance T-Cell Engager Therapies for Solid Tumors and Expand Novel Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the exercise of its option to acquire Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted immunotherapies. Under the agreement, Takeda will obtain Maverick’s T-cell engager COBRA platform and a broad development portfolio, including Maverick’s lead development candidate TAK-186 (MVC-101) currently in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors, and TAK-280 (MVC-280), which is anticipated to enter the clinic in the second half of Takeda’s fiscal year 2021 for the treatment of patients with B7H3-expressing solid tumors. After closing of the transaction, Maverick employees, including its team of talented scientists, will join Takeda’s Research & Development organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005114/en/

“Collaboration is paramount to our R&D strategy and our pursuit of novel approaches to treat cancer,” said Chris Arendt, Ph.D., head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit of Takeda. “By supporting pioneers like Maverick working in emerging areas of science, we can share expertise, resources and risk to bring transformational new therapies to patients faster. Maverick’s cutting-edge COBRA platform is an exciting addition to our oncology portfolio that provides a novel conditional bioengineering approach to advance redirected immunotherapies against solid tumors.”

Maverick’s COBRA platform is designed to safely target a broad range of solid tumors with highly specific and potent activity while limiting toxicities in normal tissues. Unlike standard T-cell engaging immunotherapies that are systemically active when administered, COBRA-engineered, protein-based therapies are engineered to exploit the tumor microenvironment, triggering T-cell-mediated killing only at the site of the tumor while sparing damage to patients’ healthy tissues. The COBRA platform complements Takeda’s approach to redirecting immune cells to target cancer with the potential to unlock efficacy in solid tumors.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda to Acquire Maverick Therapeutics to Advance T-Cell Engager Therapies for Solid Tumors and Expand Novel Immuno-Oncology Portfolio Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the exercise of its option to acquire Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Takeda sichert sich die weltweiten Rechte von Ovid Therapeutics zur Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Soticlestat für die Behandlung von Kindern und Erwachsenen mit Dravet-Syndrom und Lennox-Gastaut-Syndrom
03.03.21
Takeda Secures Global Rights from Ovid Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize Soticlestat for the Treatment of Children and Adults with Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
02.03.21
Non-Traditional Therapies Could Fill Vital Mental Health Needs
27.02.21
Takeda veräußert vier Diabetes-Produkte in Japan an Teijin Pharma Limited
26.02.21
Takeda to Divest Four Diabetes Products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited
25.02.21
Takeda informiert über den aktuellen Stand der klinischen Phase 1/2-Studien mit den COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten von Novavax und Moderna in Japan
24.02.21
BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers Into California
24.02.21
Takeda Provides Updates on Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials of Novavax’ and Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Japan
12.02.21
Takeda’s Maribavir Phase 3 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Superiority to Conventional Antiviral Therapy in Transplant Recipients With Refractory, With or Without Resistance, Cytomegalovirus Infection/Disease
08.02.21
Takeda Q3-Ergebnisse für GJ 2020 zeigen Wachstumsbeschleunigung und anhaltende Belastbarkeit; Management-Richtlinien für das Gesamtjahr GJ 2020 bestätigt, Prognose für freien Cashflow und ausgewiesenen Gewinn je Aktie angehoben