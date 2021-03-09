Xeris Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

“Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, I believe it was a very successful year for Xeris, and in particular, the fourth quarter. We saw continuous growth in demand for Gvoke throughout the year with quarter over quarter increases in prescriptions and market share, which was accelerated by the launch of Gvoke HypoPen in July, and we did so while operating our commercial organization virtually for 10 months of the year. We also reported positive clinical data in several clinical programs, we put more cash on the balance sheet, and equitized a large portion of our convertible debt,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO. “Looking ahead, we are poised to steadily grow Gvoke, advance partnership discussions for Ogluo in ex-US territories, find development and commercialization partners for select pipeline programs, and advance our technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, through internal development and external partnerships.”

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and recent highlights.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Events

Marketed and Approved Products

Gvoke prescriptions grew approximately 11% quarter over quarter and over 350% in 2020.

Ogluo, Xeris’ ready-to-use, room-temperature stable liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages 2 years and above, received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in December 2020, and the European Commission (EC) granted the marketing authorisation in February 2021.

The Company is actively seeking a partner to commercialize Ogluo in the EU and other regions, with a targeted fourth quarter 2021 launch in select EU countries.

In December 2020, Xeris entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Megapharm Ltd. (“Megapharm”), a leading Israel-based pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization of Gvoke in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Ready-to-use Glucagon Programs

Xeris received feedback from FDA in late December and early January on mini/micro dose development programs in Exercise-Induced Hypoglycemia (EIH) and Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH). The Company is currently finalizing expectations with the FDA for registration programs for both, including the study design for Phase 3 clinical trials, to support indications for its ready-to-use glucagon in the prevention of EIH and PBH. Based on the FDA feedback for each program, the Company anticipates advancing at least one of the glucagon mini/micro dose programs.

Other XeriSol Programs

Xeris received feedback from the FDA and is finalizing expectations for a registration program for its XeriSol pramlintide-insulin co-formulation program, including a study design for a Phase 3 program. Based on the FDA feedback, the Company anticipates seeking a development and commercialization partner to advance the program.

Xeris is seeking a partner to further develop and commercialize its XeriSol diazepam program.

Corporate Highlights

To date, a total principal amount of $39.1 million of Convertible Notes converted into 13,171,791 shares of the Company’s common stock. As of December 31, 2020, the outstanding balance of Convertible Notes was $47.2 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Net sales: Net sales for Gvoke for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full-year 2020 were $7.1 million and $20.2 million, respectively. Net sales for Gvoke pre-filled syringe (PFS) for both the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 were $1.6 million.

Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full-year 2020 were $3.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively. Cost of goods sold for both the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 were $1.6 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 were $5.1 million and $20.9 million, respectively, compared to $12.4 million and $60.4 million for the same time periods in 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses: SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 were $18.0 million and $73.7 million, respectively, compared to $20.6 million and $63.1 million for the same time periods in 2019.

Net loss: For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, Xeris reported a net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million, or $1.23 per share, for the same period in 2019. For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Xeris reported a net loss of $91.1 million, or $2.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $125.6 million, or $4.81 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Cash position: As of December 31, 2020, Xeris reported total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $133.8 million, compared to $88.8 million at December 31, 2019. Total shares outstanding as of February 28, 2021 is 59,764,999.

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 7,089 $ 1,627 $ 20,155 $ 1,627 Grant and other income 83 237 280 1,095 Cost of goods sold 3,407 1,603 9,328 1,603 Gross profit 3,765 261 11,107 1,119 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,110 12,420 20,921 60,438 Selling, general and administrative 17,998 20,642 73,732 63,061 Total operating expenses 23,108 33,062 94,653 123,499 Loss from operations (19,343 ) (32,801 ) (83,546 ) (122,380 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income 2,022 640 2,965 2,813 Interest expense (4,591 ) (1,531 ) (10,660 ) (7,163 ) Change in fair value of warrants 55 152 (9 ) 692 Total other income (expense) (2,514 ) (739 ) (7,704 ) (3,658 ) Net loss before benefit from income taxes (21,857 ) (33,540 ) (91,250 ) (126,038 ) Benefit from income taxes - 458 110 458 Net loss $ (21,857 ) $ (33,082 ) $ (91,140 ) $ (125,580 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (4.81 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 53,505,197 27,001,059 42,642,901 26,110,297

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,598 $ 19,519 Short-term investments 96,190 56,030 Trade accounts receivable, net 6,875 4,693 Inventory 8,353 2,176 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,196 5,065 Total current assets 152,212 87,483 Investments - 13,231 Property and equipment, net 6,707 7,853 Other assets 232 420 Total assets $ 159,151 $ 108,987 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,117 $ 5,603 Other accrued liabilities 15,895 18,119 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 5,984 1,375 Accrued returns reserve 2,889 1,957 Other current liabilities 322 284 Total current liabilities 28,207 27,338 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred issuance costs 87,021 58,305 Deferred rent 6,629 7,076 Other liabilities 3,533 1,832 Total liabilities 125,390 94,551 Total stockholders' equity 33,761 14,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 159,151 $ 108,987

