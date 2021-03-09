 

Signify Health Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

09.03.2021   

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, ranking eighth in the Health category. As a fast-growing, mission-oriented company, Signify was recognized for its role in helping to transform the healthcare delivery system so that more people can enjoy healthy, happy days at home.

This list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. According to Fast Company, these companies did more than survive, they thrived -- making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“This award is an incredible recognition of the people at Signify who are taking on the difficult work of transforming healthcare from a break-fix model to one that is organized around the whole health of a person so that they can live more healthy, happy days at home,” said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health. “In focusing on this mission, we have built an engine that helps providers, health plans, employers, social care organizations and other partners reach more people with innovative solutions for some of the most complex problems in healthcare. We look forward to many exciting milestones ahead.”

As the U.S. healthcare system undergoes a shift toward prevention and value-based payment programs, according to a McKesson-commissioned study, more than 60 percent of healthcare spend is expected to be tied to quality and value-based care by 2025. In order to achieve success in value-based models, providers and plans need the tools to manage both care and cost. Signify Health’s platform – including advanced analytics, nationwide provider networks and technology – enables alignment of financial incentives to promote better outcomes.

For this year’s awards, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. “In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Signify’s inclusion as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies comes following a successful public listing on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2021. With 35 million patient records powering the platform’s data chassis, Signify Health performed approximately 1.4 million unique in-home and virtual evaluations nationwide in 2020, and is a leading platform powering episodes of care in the Center for Medicare & Medicare Services’ BPCI-A program, with some $6.1 billion in program spend under management in 2019.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com



