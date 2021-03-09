Connection Wins HPE Partner of the Year Award

 

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has been named HPE Federal GreenLake Partner of the Year. The award was presented at the HPE Federal Summit in recognition of Connection’s strong performance, extensive training and certification, and leadership throughout 2020.

“We are delighted to recognize Connection Public Sector Solutions as the HPE 2020 Federal GreenLake Partner of the year for their commitment and collaboration in advancing their customers’ IT-as-a-service experience aligned to capacity usage,” said Joe Ayers, Vice President and General Manager, US East Sales, HPE. “We look forward to an exciting year of mutual growth and continued customer success.”

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “It’s an honor to receive this award from HPE and to be recognized for our ability to help customers adopt transformational GreenLake technologies. Cloud is a key focus for Connection and, working in close partnership with HPE, we will continue to drive growth and deliver real value to our customers in this critical space.”

Robert Howard, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions stated, “Being named an HPE Federal Partner of the Year reflects Connection’s strong presence in the Federal marketplace and hard-earned reputation for delivering solutions and services that stand above the competition. I am thankful to HPE for highlighting the dedication and exceptional customer service that define our public sector team and for recognizing the continued investments we’ve made in our technical capabilities, training programs, and solutions portfolio.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###



