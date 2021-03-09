 

Biocept to Participate in Three Virtual Investment Conferences in March

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference being held March 9-10, 2021. Biocept will hold virtual investor meetings. Investors can request a meeting by registering for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference here.
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021. Biocept will hold virtual investor meetings. Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. A webcast of Biocept’s presentation has been pre-recorded and is available on the Company’s website here. Roth Conference information is available here.
  • Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference being held March 17-19, 2021. Biocept will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Maxim Group Senior Managing Director Jason McCarthy, Ph.D. on Friday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Investors can register for the conference here.

Biocept’s corporate presentation is available on the Company’s website here.

“Our presentations highlight progress with our neuro-oncology initiative and strategy to become the standard of care when diagnosing and monitoring the spread of cancer into the CNS,” said Mr. Nall. “While pursuing this goal, our team continues to serve our community and help fight the pandemic with COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, having now received more than 300,000 COVID-19 samples since June 2020. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our RT-PCR COVID-19 testing portfolio under our recently announced supply agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies to develop a differentiated, quantitative laboratory developed test (LDT).”

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, including metastatic tumors involving lung, breast and the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding our ability to become standard of care for diagnosis, characterization and monitoring of metastatic spread of solid tumors to the CNS, our ability to expand our RT-PCR COVID-19 testing portfolio under our recently announced supply agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, and the ability of Biocept’s liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our products and services may not perform as expected. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16, 2020. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept to Participate in Three Virtual Investment Conferences in March Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences: H.C. Wainwright Global Life …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
02.03.21
Aegea Biotechnologies Announces Supply Agreement with Biocept for New COVID-19 Test with the Ability to Distinguish Virus Strains and Quantify Viral Load
23.02.21
Biocept and Protean BioDiagnostics Establish Research Collaboration to Demonstrate Advantages of Biocept’s Target Selector Assay Kit for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
16.02.21
Study Shows Biocept’s Target Selector Detects Mutations in “Quantity Not Sufficient” Specimens in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
575
Biocept, der nächste Highflyer?